The PlayStation phone

Loaded
The PlayStation phoneThe PlayStation phone surfaces, Chrome OS Netbooks are coming, and Toshiba launches a TV with battery backup.
Transcript
-It's Monday, December 6th. I'm Mark Licea and it's time to get Loaded. A video of the Play Station Phone is now circulating around the web. Its official name is the Sony Ericsson Zeus, and rumors were that it would be announced on December 9th, but here it is. The video shows the device running Gingerbread, and the design sports the same PSP button layout along with a touch pad. Let's just hope there's some solid battery life on this thing. Facebook showed a redesign for profile pages over the weekend. Mark Zuckerberg previewed the new look on 60 Minutes. Some new highlights include more pictures being moved to the top of the page, along with basic user information like location, hometown, and education presented at the top. A Featured Friends tool will also let you highlight friends or friend groups you care about and create new friend groups. Users could check out the new layout at Facebook.com/about/profile and click the "take the tour" button. Google is holding a press conference tomorrow where we can expect to see the new Chrome OS built in to some new netbooks. The Chrome app store is expected to launch at the same time, so, we can expect a preview. Google said it would launch hardware running the Chrome OS this year, but, they're right under the wire if they're still planning for that. HP and Acer are expected to announce their Chrome OS laptops soon. Mac Rumors is reporting that Apple could launch the Mac App Store on December 13th. It was expected to launch sometime in January but rumor is that developers are under the gun to be ready for launch next Monday. This would require a software update to work, but the new OS X has already been seeded to developers, so we'll know soon enough. Toshiba launched what they claim is the first LCD TV with battery backup. So, if the power goes out, you won't need to pull out the board games just yet. The Power PC1 Series comes with a rechargeable battery that delivers around 2 hours of TV watching time without being plugged in. It's designed for places that have unreliable power supplies, and the company has only announced this for Asian markets. Those are your headlines for today. Natali will be back on tomorrow. I'm Mark Licea for CNET.com, and you've just been Loaded.