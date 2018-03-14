The Pixel 2 makes it OK to leave Apple and skip the iPhone X

Apple
[MUSIC] Hey, come on in, have a seat. I'm so glad you're able to make it. [MUSIC] Can I get you something to drink? No? All right, look. [MUSIC] I know why you're here. And everything is going to be okay. You are not the first iPhone owner who's thought about upgrading into a Pixel 2 instead of an iPhone ten. Now what phone do you have right now? [MUSIC] The 5S, men. They don't make them like this anymore. Do they? [LAUGH] Well the SE but you know what I mean right? Now normally you would upgrade from this to well this. The iPhone 10 right? Yeah. But you're thinking about upgrading to this. The Pixel 2. [LAUGH] The good news is I've been using both of these phones for the last few months And I gotta be honest, the Pixel 2 is the best Android phone for those iPhone owners looking to break up with Apple. Let's talk price. So an iPhone X with 64 gigabytes of storage costs $999 US. The Pixel 2 with the same storage costs $650 US. That's $350 less, I mean come on, right? But what do you get for that? Let's take a lot at what's in the box. So for the iPhone X, you get a pair of headphones and lighting connector, you get a headphone dongle and you get a charging cable, and charger. For the Pixel 2 you get this strange looking [UNKNOWN], it plugs into the bottom of your phone And can transfer you're old photos. videos, and music from your iPhone to your Pixel 2. There's no headphone jack and there's no headphones but there's a dongle and there's also a wall charger and cable. But this is not An ordinary wall charger and cable. No. This is a quick charger and after 15 minutes can add seven hours of battery life to the Pixel 2. I mean, c'mon, right? [LAUGH] Now the iPhone X, it can quick charge too, just not with the cable that comes in the box. You have to buy a lightning to USBC cable And a higher wattage power adapter which cost like an extra 74 dollars. I mean come on, right? All right, lets talk design. The iPhone 10 it's beautiful. Stainless steel band. The back is glass. It kind of looks like a movie prop from a futuristic sci-fi movie. Notice anything missing? [MUSIC] That's right, no Home button, which means no fingerprint sensor. Which means you unlock this phone with your face. No, no, no, no, no, not like that. Let me show you. Like that, and it it works really well. Now since there's no home button they've added a few new gestures which at first are kind of annoying to remember, but within a couple weeks they're like second nature. Let's talk about the Pixel 2's design. It looks pretty much like most cell phones have for the last few years. There's a chin and forehead at the top and bottom, bezzles on either side, but Google has made it look pretty sleek on the back here .You have a glass top and the bottom here is coated in plastic and it feels fantastic. What's this, it's a fingerprint reader just like the one in your iPhone five S this is on the back of the phone. As good as the hardware is though ,another thing you need to consider is the software. Have you ever used Android before? You know what for a lot of iPhone owners old versions of Android are chaotic and not very secure but that has changed. Android Oreo is fantastic. And it works just as well in the Pixel 2 as iOS11 does on the iPhone 10. Now, there are some differences before most things, Android and iOS are pretty well matched. Take a look at the back again. Notice anything? Yeah. So, the Pixel 2 has one camera. The iPhone X has two rear cameras but they both take amazing photos. In fact, I would say the Pixel 2's photos have just a little bit more detail, and a little bit better dynamic range in low light. And that is not to say that this iPhone X takes bad photos. That's just to say that this Pixel 2, has that good of a camera. Now, the second camera on the iPhone does something pretty cool. It gives you two times optical zoom, which lets you get Well, two times closer to your subject. And the deal thing is unlike digital zoom, the images look amazing. Some other things to think about, the iPhone 10 does have a faster processor but the Pixel 2 has a longer battery life. [MUSIC] At the end of the day, the Pixel 2 Is the best choice for an iPhone owner looking not to upgrade to the iPhone X. It's cheaper than the iPhone X, has as good if not a better camera than the iPhone X, has a longer battery life than the iPhone X and it runs Android Oreo which would surprise Even the most devout iOS user with it's fit and finish. You know what? I'm going to keep your 5s because I want to give you your new Pixel2. How you feeling now? Thought so.