Hi, I am out here, in the heart of Paris with Huawei brand new flags ship phone the P30 pro.
Now It seems pretty exciting for photographers like me because there's not one but four lenses on the back.
We have a standard zoom, we have a super wide angle, and then we've got these extra ones To get super close in on details with a whopping ten times lossless zoom.
Now we've never seen a ten times lossless zoom before on a phone so I'm really keen to see what this thing can do.
Conditions were good as I started capturing Paris the P30 was already impressing.
This riverside shot has a great exposure balance between the bright sky and the shaded buildings on the left.
And there's plenty of details too.
Similarly are good overall exposure wide shutter much of dam.
And by using [UNKNOWN] wide angle lens provided a nice dramatic view.
But it's the zoom options that really stand out on this phone.
As well as being able to get right into the scene with this five time zoom, the P30 Pro uses a prism periscope lens system to get a whopping ten times [UNKNOWN] zoom, which gets right up close to the subject And still maintains a good amount of detail.
When you see the difference between the wide angle and the full zoom images it's genuinely impressive that a phone camera is able to achieve this level of zoom Still have the image be usable.
And it's that zoom that helped out later on when I found this cormorant drying of its wings.
I was able to zoom right into the bird and capture a dramatic wildlife image.
If you do crop in yet further, it's possible to see that the image doesn't have loads of detail.
It certainly doesn't seem as sharp has taking the image using the standard camera lens.
And it's, of course certainly not as good as using a professional DSR with a long zoom lens, but it's perfectly sharp enough to be usable.
And I didn't imagine this sort of wildlife image will be something I could capture on a phone camera.
As I wandered further around Paris, the phone continued to take well exposed shots with good colors that thankfully weren't overly saturated, giving a more natural look.

I wanted to capture a long exposure effect of this canal to blur some of the motion of the water.
It's usually the sort of shot that you'd have to use a tripod for with a regular camera, but [UNKNOWN] boasts that the that the AI and in camera stabilization it's good enough to shoot it handheld.
However, even after several attempts, I still found that the overall image was a bit blurry.
Quite cool.
Inside the shopping arcade, I wanted to use the [UNKNOWN] wide angle to get a shot that captures all the detail in the floor and up in that glass roof.
While there's plenty of shadow detail to be seen, the P30 Pro has lost some of the detail in the blown out highlights in the sky which is a bit disappointing.
So far it's been a pretty good day wandering around Paris, I've headed up the canal, we found some street art, we found some water Definitely found some coffee and some pastries.
Although, now we do need some real food.
We all starting to get into the even a little bit, which is quite good, because I want the low light.
The P30 Pro, like the P20 Pro before, is apparently really, really good when it comes to low light stuff.
So Once that light goes, I gonna keeping shooting and hopefully, we can still get some good shoots.
As night fell, I was keen to see what the phone is capable of.
Before was P20 pro and mate 20 pro Excellent low light shooters, and Huawei promises that the P30 pro is even better.
Starting with some scrabble, the standard camera molded decent job of capturing the vibrant colors of the board game, without much in the way of low light image noise Turning on the night-mode however and the image really pops.
Shadows are brought up and there's a clarity to the image that really boosts it.
This river scene with the Eiffel Tower's beam in the distance looks good too.
Has detail in the shadows and the beam has been captured nicely.
What I don't like however is that the dark halo around this building.
That's the sort of artifacts you get if you just cranked up the shadows in Photoshop.
And that's usually the sorts of problem that I'd like to avoid.
This old shop front has been captured really well, however, with crisp detail around the lettering and the brick work on the building itself.
Similarly, this old restaurant front is bright and sharp, and maintains very natural colors.
In the standard shooting mode, this vibrant front of this restaurant has been captured pretty well, but again things look even better with the night mode enabled, with both more detail in the shadows and more controlled highlights in the neon signs, Now, I've had time to look at the images back in my hotel.
I'm overall very pleased with what the phone can do.
The zoom mode is seriously impressive and it's not something that I've seen on a phone to this extent before.
Is it something that you'd realistically want to use all the time?
Well, no, probably not.
But when you do want to use a good zoom There's no phone that could zoom better right now than the P30 Pro.
For general tourist photos around Paris though the phone takes great shots with good exposure and nice looking natural colors.
And like Huawei's previous phones it's the night mode that really shines with its ability to bring up the shadows and still keep plenty of detail even in very dark scenes.