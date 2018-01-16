The original MacBook Air, 10 years later

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[MUSIC] I'm Dan Ackerman, senior editor of CNET.com. And we are here with the laptop everyone's been waiting for. It's Apple's MacBook Air. This slim and sexy 13 inch laptop is only about three quarters of an inch thick at its thickest part. It's about three pounds. It's not the lightest laptop ever, it's certainly the lightest 13 inch laptop and it actually feels just a little bit heavier that it looks but it also means it feels very solid and sturdy. Performance-wise you're not gonna see in too many compromises. It's got an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU, it's got 2 GB RAM. The 80 GB hard drive might be a little bit smaller than you're used to and the 64 GB solid-state option, which is way of the future It just isn't the wave of the future right now because it's a $1,000 upgrade. As you can, there's no optical disk in the system. What you can do is you can hook up an externally usb drive or your can actually connect to a drive in a Mac or Windows PC that's on the same network as you. And we actually have this guy looking at a Dell computer that is over there right now. If you look under Remote Disk, we see the other computer, and then if I click on it's remote disk I can see what's in the driver over there. It's the MacOS install disk, and I can actually grab files off that, or any other disk. Connection-wise you only get one USB port, you also get a headphone jack, and you get a little Dongo connector, for hooking up a DVI, or a VGA cable. There's not firewire. There's no SD card slot. There's no express card slot. So that's gonna make it kind of hard to hook up a mobile broadband antenna, unless you get one of those USB versions. There are a couple of nifty new features that you can only get on the Air. Most of them are gestures related to the touchpad. So we take a look at iPhoto. What I can do is I can highlight a picture and then. Twist it with my fingers and rotate it around like that. You can now scroll through your browser history by using three fingers on the touchpad and going backwards or forwards. Now, as we usually get from Apple, the Air is an engineering marvel and it may very well be the ultimate travel PC if you can live within its limitations. And it's not gonna be as universally useful to as many people as the classic 13 inch MacBook. I'm Dan Ackerman, and that's the Apple MacBook Air. [MUSIC]

