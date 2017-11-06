The Oppo R11s continues its iPhone copycat ways

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The Oppo R11s continues its iPhone copycat waysThe new phone from one of China's largest smartphone makers looks awfully familiar down to the software.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the new Oppo R11s from one of china's biggest smart phone makers Oppo. Featuring a beautiful 18 to 9 high definition display to a rear 20 and 16 mega pixel cameras in a metal built The R11S is a beautiful mid-range phone. Unlike newer phones, the R11S uses a micro-USB port and it has a headphone jack. The rear dual cameras come with portrait mode and can take pretty good shots. The same can be said for the front 20 megapixel camera Which has been trained by AI to make your selfies look a lot better. Now Opal has a tendency to ape Apple, so it should be no surprise that the phone has a control center similar to IOS, as well as a mode that copies the iPhone 10's caches. And as you can see, even the bundled earphones are pretty familiar. Still for around $450 converted, the R11S makes a lot of sense for those who want the Iphone experience on an android phone. Thanks for watching I'm Aloysius Low for CNET in Beijing.