The new Chrome's best features

[MUSIC] These are the top five best features of the newest Chrome. Can you believe that Google's browser is now ten years old? As of August of this year, Chrome has over 60% of the market according to NETMARKETSHARE.com. Everywhere you look, you see Chrome. Desktops, mobile, Chrome OS on notebooks, and even Chrome rims. Let's talk about what's great about the newest Chrome. Coming in at number 5 are the little things. There are a lot of things about Chrome that helped it make the number one browser by market share. Synching up your settings, extensions and bookmarks without needing a plugin is really helpful. You still have a choice when it comes to a default search engine in the address bar That's right, if you want Bing or Yahoo! instead, you could do that. You could also add more search engines relatively easily. There are other browsers that have similar features, but the Chrome team was smart enough to keep the small nice things. And there's even a new Easter egg. Check out the dyno game that comes up when you have no network connection Tip, you can acces it by going to CHROMW://DINO. And number four is better form filling. Wait, this is way more exciting than it sounds. Google says that Chrome can more accurately fill in your password Password, addresses and credit card numbers. Why does that matter? Because it's a real pain when a site decides to refresh and then all the info you put in disappears. The rage that lost form information induces is epic All the info you'd put in the form will also be sent to your Google account. That means all the data would be accessible on your phone, on your laptop or whatever. [MUSIC] At number three is that visual redesign. At first when you see the new Chrome it can be a bit jarring There are rounded edges on the omnibox. Tabs are rectangular with background tabs. Separated by thin lines instead of maintaining that old look. New Chrome is a lot more white and a lot less gray. After using it for a few days, the new Chrome makes the old one look pretty dated. If you absolutely hate the new look you can turn it off. Head over to chrome colon slash slash flags, then head on over to UI Layout for the browser's top chrome. Switch that from default to normal. Then, we start your browser just be aware that some functions of the new chrome may not work if you do this. Thanks to LifeHacker for finding this out. And number two is the new Omnibox. When you type in questions you get answers right there in the Omnibox without having to open a new tab. For example, type height of the empire state building, and boom, you get an answer without having to leave your current tab. Google claims you'll be able to find an already open tab just using the omnibox. I have yet to see this function work in real life. One more thing. You will eventually be able to search Google Drive right from the omnibox in the future. Coming in at number 1 is an improved password manager. If you re-use a password on more than one site, it can be an issue. It's way worse if you use the same password for every site. Just one breech can lead to a much larger problem. The newest Chrome brings a new password manager. It can generate unique passwords for each site where you need a login. Google says, each password follows these guidelines, at least one lower-case character, at least one upper-case character and at least one number. If a site requires symbols, pow, Chrome has you covered. On top of that, the manager avoids character confusion ...like capital i, and lowercase l, something that has never ever affected me in my life being named Iyaz. This new password managaer is coming to mobile too. Google chrome is about security, which is kind of important if a company has your passwords. Have you found any fun features in the new version of chrome? Let me know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.