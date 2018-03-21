Your video, "Nest x Yale Lock aims to lock down your smart home "
Nest x Yale Lock aims to lock down your smart home

This $279 smart lock secures your Nest products when you're away, disarms your system when you come home and gives you remote control of your front door.
[MUSIC] The Nest Yale Lock is finally here. This $279 smart lock was designed by Nest and Yale to work together with other Nest products, including the Nest Secure security system and Nest Hello doorbell. The Nest Yale Lock replaces your existing dead bolt and uses four standard AA batteries. There are also nine volt battery terminals for emergency access. The lock uses Nest We technology to connect to the Nest Cloud and Nest app. That means you'll need a Nest Connect or Nest Guard connected to WiFi and paired with the lock in order to access it remotely. With the Nest Yield Lock connected to the Nest app, you can lock and unlock your door remotely anywhere you have internet access. You can also create pass codes for friends and family and receive alerts when the pass codes are used. A function called home away assist can lock your door automatically when the rest of your Nest system detects that you're away. Outside of Nest there aren't really any smart home integrations. The Nest lock doesn't include modules for zig b, zig wave or home kit. So you won't be able to add it To any other smart home hubs. You'll be controlling the locks solely from the Nest app. Voice assisted control is still in the works. The team at Nest say Google Assistant will eventually be able to lock your door and check lock status. The Nest Yale lock is designed to automatically disarm your Nest secure system when you unlock the door. But that software update hasn't been rolled out yet. There are a few things that Nest won't allow for security reasons. [INAUDIBLE] The Nest Hello doorbell won't use its familiar faces to unlock the Nest Yale lock. And there aren't any plans to allow voice assistants to unlock the door. Yes, August line of locks does offer voice control, and Yale's Assure SL lock includes modules for connecting to any smart home hub. But if you're a fan of Nest, and especially if you own multiple Nest devices, the Nest Yale lock is the one for you. [SOUND]
Nest Yale Lock

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
If you love Nest products (and especially if you own the Nest Secure alarm system) the Nest x Yale smart lock is a good bet. If you're after voice control or more flexible smart-home hub integration, look elsewhere.
$279.00
