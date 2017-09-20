The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings 4K imaging outside

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings 4K imaging outsideWant to see who's in your yard? The $349 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor can tell you.
Transcript
This is the most powerful and intelligent outdoor security camera on the market today. It provides critical and actionable information, like if there's a stranger in your driveway or your backyard. It also can give you peace of mind by letting you know when you family comes home. This is so packed with technology I'm gonna share with you a couple of my favorite features. First of all, Nescam IQ outdoor is really smart. It can tell me, from 50 feet way, if there's a stranger in my driveway, or if it's just my babysitter. And if it is a stranger, With super site, I can zoom in on that person from the app, and track them as they go through my property. And I get a picture in picture view for full context, so I can really see what's going on, and that makes for better security, because if you have a bad guy in your property, you want to make sure they never get into your home in the first place. The other thing that I really love about NesCam IQ Outdoor is that it's beautiful. Most outdoor security cameras look pretty industrial. And that's fine on a warehouse or parking garage. But not so much on your home. So we designed something beautiful and we put a lot of thought into that design. It's IP66 rated so your security stands up to the elements. Also, it's tamper resistant and the power cable is designed to run flush through the wall so it can't be tampered with. It also doesn't have any batteries. It's always plugged in. So you don't have to worry about it going offline. It also has a speaker that's 15 times more powerful than the speaker that's in Nest Cam IQ today. So if there is a bad guy outside my house, I'm gonna open up the app and tell him to go away. And he's gonna hear me Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is the first beautifully designed, rugged outdoor security camera with facial recognition. There are so much capability packed in this camera that I'm not going to cover it all today, but I'm going to encourage you to go upstairs for demos a little bit later and see it live. Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is available for pre-order today for $349 in the U.S. and Canada. And it will be shipping in November in the U.S. Canada and Europe.