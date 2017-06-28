The Nest Cam IQ brings 4K for a high price

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
The Nest Cam IQ brings 4K for a high priceThis is the most specced-out version of the Nest Cam, but is it worth $299?
Transcript
[MUSIC] You know in crime shows when they zoom in and enhance a grainy low-res photo to reveal the bad guy's face and it is magically crystal clear? Well, that is not how security cameras usually actually work, but the new Nest Cam IQ you see here can do something like that zoom and enhance. The IQ is a lot like the Nest Cam Indoor, but with improved two-way audio and the addition of a 4K sensor. Now, does that mean you get 4K footage? No. Instead you'll get 1080p resolution just like the best cam indoor, but that top notch image quality will be maintained across the 12x digital zoom range. Now 4K streaming isn't really a big loss here. We aren't watching the Superbowl, we're not watch the newest Christopher For an all in movie so 1080p is really sufficient and this is what this uses for streaming. So ya the 4k does offer this ability to zoom in and maintain that really high image quality but the question is, is that really Really worth it for most average DIYers. It's not really gonna change your experience, not that much. As a result of that high quality sensor, the nest cam IQ also offers free features like person alerts, and super site which alerts users to the presence of people in their home, allowing you to zoom in on their face and identify them. And track that person's movement around a room. The spec upgrades and the features they afford are pretty killer for the Nest Cam IQ, but the big question remains, are they worth 300 bucks? For most DIY enthusiasts, the answer is probably no. But is Nest ever drops the price, a top level camera will be waiting. [MUSIC]