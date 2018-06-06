CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
First Look
The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499
Motorola's modular phone has become a midrange device
1:39
/
June 6, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499.
Coming up next
Vivo V9 isn't shy about its iPhone X looks
Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad
OnePlus 5T equals a few key upgrades
Galaxy S8 Active vs. S8 in a case: Which is tougher?
Huawei's new Mate 10 phones focus on AI technology
Up close with Google's ultrathin, lightweight Pixelbook
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL first look
Android Oreo has arrived
New iPad, new screen size
BlackBerry KeyOne has a physical keyboard filled with neat tricks
Latest
Mobile videos
Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
2:36
June 8, 2018
This startup lets you get video messages from YouTubers, Real Housewives and others.
Play video
BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
4:50
June 7, 2018
The newest BlackBerry phone packs a better physical keyboard, but is that something people want in 2018? For more info, check out CNET's...
Play video
Apple needs you to turn off your iPhone (but not too much)
2:40
June 6, 2018
New iOS 12 tools can help with screen addiction. But they're here to save the iPhone, not you.
Play video
WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie app
1:40
June 4, 2018
The latest Apple Watch operating system brings new workout features and the ability to send short audio messages to friends.
Play video
Build interactive Lego in AR
2:10
June 4, 2018
At WWDC 2018 Apple showed off a multiplayer Lego game in augmented reality.
Play video
The 7 best phones with dual rear cameras
2:10
May 31, 2018
The trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, but it's well on its way. Here are some of the best out there.
Play video
Quick fixes for iPhone problems
1:08
May 25, 2018
Three of the most common iPhone problems and how to solve them.
Play video
Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
1:37
May 24, 2018
Amazon offers free shipping for orders over $25, but what if your order is just under the magic number? This site can help you top...
Play video