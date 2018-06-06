Your video, "The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499

Motorola's modular phone has become a midrange device
1:39 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499.

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
2:36
This startup lets you get video messages from YouTubers, Real Housewives and others.
Play video
Video: BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
4:50
The newest BlackBerry phone packs a better physical keyboard, but is that something people want in 2018? For more info, check out CNET's...
Play video
Video: Apple needs you to turn off your iPhone (but not too much)
Apple needs you to turn off your iPhone (but not too much)
2:40
New iOS 12 tools can help with screen addiction. But they're here to save the iPhone, not you.
Play video
Video: WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie app
WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie app
1:40
The latest Apple Watch operating system brings new workout features and the ability to send short audio messages to friends.
Play video
Video: Build interactive Lego in AR
Build interactive Lego in AR
2:10
At WWDC 2018 Apple showed off a multiplayer Lego game in augmented reality.
Play video
Video: The 7 best phones with dual rear cameras
The 7 best phones with dual rear cameras
2:10
The trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, but it's well on its way. Here are some of the best out there.
Play video
Video: Quick fixes for iPhone problems
Quick fixes for iPhone problems
1:08
Three of the most common iPhone problems and how to solve them.
Play video
Video: Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
1:37
Amazon offers free shipping for orders over $25, but what if your order is just under the magic number? This site can help you top...
Play video