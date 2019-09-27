The Lion King: Before they remade the movie, they made a game

Transcript
When we thought how are we going to approach liking we knew we needed to do something new, completely new and we had the idea to do this virtual reality. Take the tools of virtual reality and apply those to filmmaking in a way that's never been done before. We built a video game, the purpose of which is to make a movie inside that video game instead of cars and guns. And points being scored we've got cameras and lights and lions. So we go inside the volume which is this technology blanks space. This pace if filled grids that hold virtual reality sensors. Things that tell the computers where virtual cameras are in space or virtual steady cams or virtual [UNKNOWN] or virtual cranes It's all look like and feel like real filmmaking equipment except there's no camera attached. There's just a sensor that says, Hi, I'm a camera. I'm over here I've got a 50 millimeter lens on I'm looking down where to 20 degrees, and there's a line and it's just as if you're playing a video game except instead of controllers and we do use controllers at times time. We're using tripods. We're using wheels. We're using steady cams. So we're giving the filmmakers all the analogue tools that they're accustomed to. Their instincts are reliable. But the output is all through this real time game engine. Yeah, let's just back up the animation. You need to be a hair lower though. All right. There you go. Let's do it. Right there.

