Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks: CNET First Look

About Video

CNET First Look: The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks

2:08 /

These upgrades to LG's latest flagship phone are great for Instagram lovers and video makers.

Transcript
[MUSIC] LG's latest flagship has the same dual lens setup as its predecessor, but inside it's packed with new features for video pros and Instagram lovers. Spec-wise, the Main Camera has been downgraded in the G6, but you won't notice as much of a difference in the results plus you'll actually be more likely to use that wide angle sensor because this time around its got a significant boost in quality. Selfie lovers may be said to hear that there are less megapixels in the G6's front camera as well. But you'll now be able to fit more into each shot, thanks, again, to that wide angle option. But the most notable upgrades, are actually found on the app. You'll notice a new camera roll strip next to the viewfinder that lets you preview all your shots without leaving the app. There's also a new panorama option under mode in the main camera, which let's you take a full 360 degree shot of your surroundings and share as a flattened image or interactive 360, that you have to swipe or move the phone to view. Click on the auto icon on the top left, and you'll now see a new square format for social media friendly snaps. The default snapshot uses the top square as a viewfinder and the bottom to preview your shot. Or click on mode if you want to get more artistic. There's a match shot for side by sides or top to bottoms, a guide shot if you want a stop motion feel or catalog effect, or make a four shot college without having to download a third party app. And finally you can add a customized watermark to all of your shots from the settings menu. At your signature and make sure you turn it on, just to know there is no way to get rid of it once it's on a shot. The video camera also has a few notable upgrades that borrowed from LG's V20. This includes a manual mode that allows you to change their audio levels, white balance, focus, ISO, and shutter speed right from the view finder or click on the settings icon for even more control Frame rate, Bit rate, or Tracking focus. This one is great for action shots, kids, and pets, so that your subject never loses focus. But unless you're a pro video user or an Instagram addict, the main reason why you'd favor the camera on the G6 is still that Wide Angle lens. An old feature that has now been refined on this model.
LG G6

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
LG's G6 packs Google Assistant, water resistance and dual-cameras. But is there something missing?
Read editors' take
Pricing is currently unavailable.

New releases

Video: Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
3:29 March 9, 2017
Bill Detwiler cracks open the Snapchat Spectacles and shows you the tiny tech that makes these specs smarter than your average shades.
Play video
Video: The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
2:08 March 9, 2017
These upgrades to LG's latest flagship phone are great for Instagram lovers and video makers.
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51 March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the alleged CIA...
Play video
Video: iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
4:52 March 9, 2017
This is all the iPhone 8 reports and rumors in one place. From a 5.8-inch OLED display, reports of wireless charging and even a 3D...
Play video
Video: Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
1:46 March 9, 2017
Can Snapchat survive an attack of the clones? First Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp played copycat. Now you can share similar photos...
Play video
Video: 26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
1:33 March 9, 2017
A breakthrough by physicists makes it possible to store data on a single atom. However, the commercial applications may be a while...
Play video
Video: Asus' 17-inch ROG Strix fills your basic gaming needs... and then some
Asus' 17-inch ROG Strix fills your basic gaming needs... and then some
1:55 March 9, 2017
Its GTX 1050 Ti graphics can play games new and old, but it's the laptop's extra features that give it an edge on the competition.
Play video
Video: Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
3:21 March 9, 2017
Chinese company Techrules showed off its flagship supercar, whose mighty diesel turbines will recharge its batteries.
Play video