Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks: CNET First Look
About Video
CNET First Look: The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks2:08 /
These upgrades to LG's latest flagship phone are great for Instagram lovers and video makers.
Share (0)
Transcript
[MUSIC] LG's latest flagship has the same dual lens setup as its predecessor, but inside it's packed with new features for video pros and Instagram lovers. Spec-wise, the Main Camera has been downgraded in the G6, but you won't notice as much of a difference in the results plus you'll actually be more likely to use that wide angle sensor because this time around its got a significant boost in quality. Selfie lovers may be said to hear that there are less megapixels in the G6's front camera as well. But you'll now be able to fit more into each shot, thanks, again, to that wide angle option. But the most notable upgrades, are actually found on the app. You'll notice a new camera roll strip next to the viewfinder that lets you preview all your shots without leaving the app. There's also a new panorama option under mode in the main camera, which let's you take a full 360 degree shot of your surroundings and share as a flattened image or interactive 360, that you have to swipe or move the phone to view. Click on the auto icon on the top left, and you'll now see a new square format for social media friendly snaps. The default snapshot uses the top square as a viewfinder and the bottom to preview your shot. Or click on mode if you want to get more artistic. There's a match shot for side by sides or top to bottoms, a guide shot if you want a stop motion feel or catalog effect, or make a four shot college without having to download a third party app. And finally you can add a customized watermark to all of your shots from the settings menu. At your signature and make sure you turn it on, just to know there is no way to get rid of it once it's on a shot. The video camera also has a few notable upgrades that borrowed from LG's V20. This includes a manual mode that allows you to change their audio levels, white balance, focus, ISO, and shutter speed right from the view finder or click on the settings icon for even more control Frame rate, Bit rate, or Tracking focus. This one is great for action shots, kids, and pets, so that your subject never loses focus. But unless you're a pro video user or an Instagram addict, the main reason why you'd favor the camera on the G6 is still that Wide Angle lens. An old feature that has now been refined on this model.