The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel 1:21 Watch Now

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Jan 10, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Hey, I didn't see you there. Just enjoying the LG Duke box. This thing is a 30 inch transparent OLED screen showing behind it vacuum tubes, all in an integrated 360 degree speaker situation. So this is a concept product that LG is showing. This thing is not going to come out of the market yet, but maybe at some point in the future. The idea [00:00:30] is to combine that transparent oled, the visuals that you can get from Spotify or YouTube, or even a custom sound display like we see here with that vacuum tube sound. So this is 360 degree audio. The sound kind of shoots in every direction. I'm listening to it now in the crowded floor of CES. Sounds pretty darn good. Pretty relaxing actually after all the running around that we've done so far at the show. Now. I really like the fact that you can see right through the display and see kind these colorful lights [00:01:00] that the LG put behind it. It's also got these kind of upward firing speakers. It's a 300 watt total sound system, so it should fill a room pretty well with sound. I can't imagine what the price is going to be with a transparent OLED and all that sound technology, but hey, it's a pretty cool thing. That's the LG Duke box.