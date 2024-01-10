The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
Speaker 1: Hey, I didn't see you there. Just enjoying the LG Duke box. This thing is a 30 inch transparent OLED screen showing behind it vacuum tubes, all in an integrated 360 degree speaker situation. So this is a concept product that LG is showing. This thing is not going to come out of the market yet, but maybe at some point in the future. The idea [00:00:30] is to combine that transparent oled, the visuals that you can get from Spotify or YouTube, or even a custom sound display like we see here with that vacuum tube sound. So this is 360 degree audio. The sound kind of shoots in every direction. I'm listening to it now in the crowded floor of CES. Sounds pretty darn good. Pretty relaxing actually after all the running around that we've done so far at the show. Now. I really like the fact that you can see right through the display and see kind these colorful lights [00:01:00] that the LG put behind it. It's also got these kind of upward firing speakers. It's a 300 watt total sound system, so it should fill a room pretty well with sound. I can't imagine what the price is going to be with a transparent OLED and all that sound technology, but hey, it's a pretty cool thing. That's the LG Duke box.
Up Next
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
I Saw C-SEED's $200,000 Folding TV
I Saw C-SEED's $200,000 Folding TV
This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Latest Products All latest products
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone