The June Intelligent Oven is back to livestream your meals for less money

The $599 countertop oven uses a built-in camera, an internal processor, software and Wi-Fi connectivity to identify foods that you've placed inside and cook them automatically.
[MUSIC] June has released a second generation of the June Intelligent Oven, a countertop cooker that can recognize and automatically cook your food. The June Oven is now available for preorder for $599, a huge drop from the first gen's nearly $1,500 price tag. Like its predecessor, the new model uses a built-in camera, an internal processor, Wi-Fi, and software to identify foods that you put inside. You can watch the cooking process from the June app, which will also send a notification when your food has finished cooking. The June is about the same size as a microwave or toaster oven. And has a one cubic foot cooking capacity. When the June oven first came out, it could only recognize 25 foods, and it had limited cooking functions. The newest model can recognize more than 50 common foods, and there are more functions, including an air fryer, dehydrator, slow cooker, and warming drawer. [MUSIC]

