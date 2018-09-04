The jet lag cure in a sleep mask

Beta Test
The jet lag cure in a sleep maskLumos is a smart sleep mask that promises to give you better sleep and relieve jet lag.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, so if you've ever jet lag, you'll know that it is a really horrible experience. It leaves you feeling groggy and just awful. So I'm Australian I live in the US and that means that I go back and forth the two countries a lot. I've tried pretty much everything to get over jet lag, and the conventional wisdom says you should do things like avoid napping, stay hydrated, and also expose yourself to light. So you can adjust your body clock more quickly. And there are a bunch of different light therapy solutions on the market right now, including crazy headsets like this one from [UNKNOWN]. I feel like I'm something out of Star Trek like, Geordi Laforge or something. But there is a new solution from a company called Lumos Tech and it's actually integrated into a sleep mask. So it's totally unobtrusive and it works while you sleep, So it's based on research from Stanford and i'm here now at Stanford via Sleep Labs to talk to the founder and CEO of Lumos Tech find out about the technology and then i'm gonna road test it on my next long whole flight [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Tell me all about this. I know it doesn't look like your average sleep mask. Yeah, so for us, having the sleep mask be comfortable was paramount, but the real technology is in the hardware. So we use this hardware module to emit short light pulses during the night, that tells your body the sun is up, when it's not. And then that way, we can actually hack your biological So, how much can you hack that biological system? How many times zones can I effectively compensate for in one session? On average, we can adjust people three to four hours in a single night. Wow. So, if you're traveling [SOUND] from San Francisco to New York, you can arrive with no jet lag. No way. No jet lag at all? None. My gosh. So, how much Will this compensate for my 14-hour flight? Yes, so if you're heading to Sydney from San Francisco, we would expect you to use the mask one night before your flight to prepare your body for the upcoming adjustment, and then one night at your destination and be ready to go after that. Okay, and so, when I wear it the night before my flight, obviously, that light pattern is gonna stop playing when I'm asleep. Now, am I going to wake up the next day and feel kind of like I've been reset to Australia time? You might. Really? We've definitely had users who feel that they are more on Australia time. They'll be hungrier at a different time, you'll certainly feel tired at a different time. So, that's what we would expect. Partial adjustment the first night and then completing that once you arrive. [MUSIC] It's the night before my flight beween San Francisco and Sydney. My bags are packed, and I've put in my flight details in the app. So all that's left to do is get into bed and let the mask do its work. Good night. [MUSIC] Good morning! I just got in to work after my first night using the light therapy mask. And I have to say, I feel suprisingly refreshed, which never happens. Very unlike Make me, so this is a nice change. When I was going to sleep, I notice there were a couple of flashes going off. A little weird at first, but I got used to it. And the most important thing is that they did not wake me up when I was falling asleep, and when I was asleep, which was great. So now all I have to do is finished up here at work and head to the airport. [SOUND] [MUSIC] It's a little tight. The person in front of me moved his seat back like immmediately after takeoff. I'm in the middle seat. [MUSIC] So about three hours Into the flight, somewhere over the Pacific between San Francisco and Sydney. Yes, I'm in the toilet, I am so sorry. I do not normally selfie, blog, whatever from the toilet. Anyway I am gonna start using the sleep mask tonight, however, it is not gonna be on light therapy mode, it is actually just gonna be used as a normal light mask and I was told that I actually don't need to do the light therapy on the plane itself, just block out the light and try and get some sleep. Otherwise, it could be super distracting on the plane. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] << So we landed about 6 am this morning. I got a couple hours of sleep on the plane, maybe five or six, and didn't feel bad too bad at all when I woke up. And i actually got home and I went for a A run, which is unheard of guys, absolutely unheard of. Me, going for a run the day after a long haul flight? Doesn't happen. So I have one more night left of light therapy and that is tonight, but I feel pretty good right now Now, like, very little evidence of jet lag, so I'm super excited. [MUSIC] Hello. Hello. After two nights of light therapy, I feel fully adjusted to Sydney time, but what if it's just a placebo effect? To make sure, I'm using it again on the return journey. I'm here at Sydney airport about to head back to San Francisco. I used the light bulbs last night, I am super tired! Right now I'm gonna not wear the mask again on the plane I'm just gonna sleep normally and then use it one more time when I get back to SF and cross my fingers and hope that jetlag is a thing of the past. But right now I feel tired I'm exhausted, I feel like as soon as I get on that plane I'm gonna fall straight asleep. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Ugh. Just kidding, I don't actually feel all that bad. So I'm back in San Francisco. this is the second day after I landed. And the question that you want answered is How do I feel? Did it actually cure my jet lag. Well I definitely feel like I'm recovering a lot of faster, having used light therapy than if I didn't and that's kind of the whole point. So here's what I really liked about using the sleep mask. I love that you could just basically enter all your travel data in app and then set and forget, you didn't have to know anything at all about light therapy. Plus if you don't feel like you've adjusted fast enough, you have the option to add another night of light therapy inside the app too. What I didn't like is, I was concerned that when I was asleep like I had no way of knowing if the light therapy actually worked apart from the app saying, yes, you know, your light therapy is complete. So LumoTech is going to be coming out around the end of 2018. And fingers crossed, because I really do not wanna do longhaul travel without this ever again. It's made the experience so much more bearable and so much more pleasant. [MUSIC]