The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12

Apple Byte
The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12The Note 8 brings a better dual camera than the iPhone 7, Apple's face recognition works fast, plus $50 movies at home 17 days after theatrical release.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's up? Brian Tong here and welcome to the Apple Byte. For everything, good and bad inside the world of Apple. Now don't worry, we're gonna start off with little Note stuff but the Galaxy Note 8 was official announced. It looks like a great addition to the Note family. And in classic Samsung style, they threw a barber to an Apple including the classic headphone jack one. I guess what you can do with those earphones That's right. You can plug them into the standard ear phone jack. But you know what? I still want them to bring it back to the iPhone, just saying. Now the best thing about the Note 8 is its dual lens camera, where you'll be able to adjust the amount of background blur Before you capture a photo and even after. The other cool feature, both lens have optimal image stabilization, but then they decided to compare what an iPhone 7+ looks like taking a video clip compared to the Note8. But, come on, Samsung, really? I have never seen an iPhone video taken by a grown man, or even a child, that shaky. Unless we're talking about Brian Cooley. He takes horrible photos. So I'm calling BS on that comparison, Samsung. And you know what you're getting? A bad apple. [SOUND] And this is the part where I read the comments to see how many of you wrote Just make sure your Note eight doesn't explode. Yeah. We get those all the time. Now Matt Forever is reporting that Apple's upcoming iPhone keynote will take place on September 12th. According to their carrier sources, they say carriers have been notified when to expect the announcement to prepare for inventory. And marketing the device. Now historically, Apple's done it within the first 2 weeks of September, but we'll wait until we hear an official date confirmation, but the timing would be right. Okay the biggest feature people ask me about is the new iPhone's facial recognition. How will it work in different lighting conditions? What about with the phone in different angles? And how does Apple Pay work without the presence of a touch ID button anymore? Well, a report from the Career Herald now claims the new recognition scanner with 3D sensors will be able to sense a user's face in the millionths of a second. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the man behind almost every legit Apple rumor we have Wrote in early August, that Apple will pitch Face ID as faster, more secure, and more accurate than Touch ID according to people inside Apple. It's the iPhone tech that I'm most curious to see in action, so we'll see how well it really works in person. All right, we're expecting to see the new Apple Watch at Apple's September event, and all signs point to LTE being the new feature for it. NPD collected data over 5,000 smartwatch owning respondents, and found a few interesting things. Now as of June this year, nearly 9% of US consumers aged 18 and over own a smartwatch. The The millennial generation has the highest smart watch ownership at 13% and the male to female split of ownership is the closest it's ever been with males at 60% and females at 40% as its audience broadens. You know what? You can probably thank Apple for closing that gap with all of its more fashionable wrist bands, you know color choices. Now when you look at how people are using their Smart Watch daily 54% are using it for notifications and text messages and 45% are using it for activity tracking. That's not a surprise. But what stuck out to me, 26% of people are using it for phone calls, daily. Like that's way higher than I thought and really good for the upcoming series three LTE Watch. All right just after last week show a report from Bloomberg revealed that Apple and others have been talking to movie studios about offering digital rentals for films just weeks after their released in theaters. Now, nothing has been agreed upon yet. But reports say Apple, Comcast, now Amazon are looking for a delivery system that would make movies available for renting 30 to 45 days after it's theatrical release for a price of $30. There's also been talks about [UNKNOWN] price point just seventeen days after a movies release. Now I asked the twitterverse when the story first dropped and a lot of people were just turned off instantly by the idea of a $50 price point as a rental. But you know what, I think this is a good idea. It's just another option you have to see a movie for a family or if you're someone who owns a killer home theater system and you wanna bring some friends over, $50 is not bad at all. And again, it's just an option, it doesn't change why you have already available to you today. And if you wanna pay fo it, you can. You know what? I'm all about Apple, another's getting something like this done ASAP. All right, that's gonna do for this week's show. You can email us at theapplebyte@cnet.com. 