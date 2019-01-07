The Impossible Burger gets a beefy upgrade at CES 2019
Transcript
So, our lunch today is going to be grilled burgers.
And this is like a lettuce wrap.
These are little scewers with the chimi churry sauce.
The product is really made up of four different components.
So there's the protein, the flavors, and the aromas, and the binder.
And the fat.
Now in the new recipe is a soy protein, so that's different than before which is a weak protein.
So it now has a much beefier chew and the sort of course grind that consumers expect from our really high quality meat.
And what we do is we take the dry soy protein and we hydrate it with the water and potato protein and then the magic ingredient is [INAUDIBLE].
In the potato protein is also where we have all of our flavor precursors in beef and then we replicate that exact same flavor generation upon cooking but just by starting with ingredients from plants and so all of these sort of nutrients, amino acids and sugars that then create like unnatural, delicious flavor.
When you brown meet, you know the smell and everything that is all in this in this ingredient here.
Once it's been hydrated, then we add heem.
So he heem, like I said, is our magic ingredient.
It's the iron containing molecule that's found in all living plants and animals, we use a cellulose based binding system.
And that is a really important ingredient that helps to create juiciness in our product.
So actually as you cook it and it sort of solidifies it releases water.
So it helps to hold it together in the raw state and the cooked state.
One of the things I wanted to do was lower the total fat and the saturated fat.
And the way we're able to do that is remove some of the coconut oil and replace it with sunflower oil.
And now that we're using the soy protein, it's made without gluten.
And the gluten-free claim is pending and should be next year.
So the major improvements are the entire sensory experience where we now have a much beefier, juicier product.
The nutrition is better and where we have a higher quality protein, lower fat and lower sodium, and then what we are most excited about is the improved versatility.
So, now you can grill this.
You can do meatloaf and meatballs.
You can do a bolognese sauce so it now holds up to soups and sauces, a chili.
Anything you could possibly think of.
With ground beef you can do.
We have tried it in instant pot as instant pots are getting more and more popular and yeah it works really well.
We have been learning how to create the flavors of all kinds of meat.
Chicken pork even fish and we had tremendous amount of IT around that and knowledge and so forth but strategically we have for now decided to really focus our energies on beef because that's where we can have the greatest impact as quickly as possible.
The next major distinct product Is reasonably likely to be a steak.
The whole mission of the company is to completely replace the used of animals as a food technology globally by 2035, that's our mission.
I'm just coming out of Impossible Foods lab where I got to taste test their new burger.
They let me sample the burger cooked various ways, beef skewers, there was a hamburger.
There was a Thai style lard dish.
And I must say I was completely fooled.
I would have thought this was beef if someone told me and not a plant based meat.
Earlier versions of the burger definitely tasted like beef to me but they didn't have the same texture then hold together as well.
This one really, it held together, it was really juicy, Had that charred meat flavor and it was delicious
