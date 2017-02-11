Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop: First Look
It can do double duty as a conference phone, which may appeal to some remote workers.
With a better than average conference call configuration, the enterprise focused HP Elite Slice really moonlights as an intriguing option for remote and home based workers who spend a lot of time on calls. What sets it apart are its chic, stackable design, and options that equip it for double duty as a voice over conference phone. The basic slice is smaller than a Mac Mini. Optional add on choices include the collaboration cover which gives it touch conference call controls and a more powerful noise cancelling microphone. There's also an audio module with Bang and Olufsen speakers that get louder than any conference phone I've ever listened to. Other available modules include an optical drive and a visa compatible mounting plate. The modules connect to the slice using an internal USBC connector and it's easy to snap them on and off. An alternative version of the chassis has a fingerprint sensor. There's not a lot to the system. It's got a power button, charger connection, ethernet jack, USBC and two USBA connectors, display port and HDMI for connecting to a display. And Kensington locks are new to [UNKNOWN]. On the side, the headphone jack and a thunderbolt compatible USB-C connector. With a compatible monitor, you can power the computer through this port as well. But none of HP's cable free marketing photos show you though, is the less than sleek power brick you need to attach otherwise and the unsightly cables out the back. There's a specific $950 configuration with the collaboration cover and audio module, called the Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms. And that's the one we have here. You can't customize the components, which is too bad, because it's kind of slow without a solid state drive. So I suggest to configure from scratch with an SSD and one downside of buying it for home is that you're paying for a ton of enterprise security and administration features.