The Google Nest Hub Max could teach you how to do anything with templates
Transcript
Believe it or not something called templates and markups could be really useful to you next time you need to learn how to say, use a compass at Google's developer conference.
They had a keynote specifically for developers.
And usually a lot of this stuff is very forward thinking and it's specifically for programmers That was true this year too but a couple of the updates could have big impacts on your smart devices in the near future.
So speaking of those templates and markups basically those are forms that a YouTube video creator can use or a website designer can use to make richer content for your smart display.
So this how to video Shows the steps of the How to while the video plays.
And you can jump right to the part of the video that has the information you need also making it easier to have full screen experiences on your smart displays.
They're focused on games right now, so we should be able to see some Richard games coming out of this, similarly websites will be able to be organized this way for your smart displays, for your browsers as well to help the assistant streamline and get to the information you need Meaning your smart display is going to be helpful at that many more tasks.
Yeah, it's great at helping you cook right now.
But think about all the how tools you can find on YouTube.
And maybe your smart display will be able to help you build something in the future.
Also, at that developer keynote, Google showed off In Depth app Actions, sounds like a lot but what it means is say you wanna go for a run.
You can just tell your assistant, start to run in the Nike app.
It will pull up the app and jump right to that program so you can get moving.
You can do that for [UNKNOWN], for pain, for food.
Google's partnering with a few people at lunch such as [UNKNOWN] You can just tell the assistant to order you a dozen donut Ended on pull up the [UNKNOWN].
App on it own, go right through the interface and get you food order processed.
And Google wants to make your smart home back much faster, there is something called a local home STK, this is basically a kick for developers, so that say your light bulbs or your switches can talk directly to your Google home or your smart [UNKNOWN].
So give a command to turn off the lights, and then your smart display can communicate that directly with the light bulb instead of having to go back and forth with the cloud, making everything much faster, and also allowing you to set more up devices in the Google home app instead of using the Philips app, or the Lutron app, or whatever else you use.
This is rolling out here.
GE actually already does this with the lightbulbs with the Google Home, but hopefully we'll see more partners soon.
We also saw Google Assistant Connect at the developer keynote.
This was first rolled out at CES as a way for developers to build Google Assistant into unique hardware.
So the device we saw was this button, which you can press to do any command you'd normally give to Google assistant.
You can press the button and find out about the weather, you can press the button and play your favorite playlist, you can set it up with your voice with Your nearby Google Home and how it works is, it sends a signal to that Google Home which communicates with the cloud and sends the answer back to the device, so between full screen games and in-depth apps, and interactive how tos Pretty soon your smart devices could be helpful in more ways than you might think.
[MUSIC]