The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartener

CNET First Look
The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartenerWith third-party camera support and remote access, the $119 Gogogate2 lets you stop wondering if you left the garage door open.
Transcript
[MUSIC] the Gogogate2 is a $119 wi-fi, garage door opener here to smarten your garage door. You can purchase the device individually or as part of a Kit. I tested the $219 Ultimate Garage Kit, which comes with a tilt sensor and iSmartGate IP camera. The sensor transmits the door's position, and provides temperature readings, while the camera connects to the Gogogate app for living images of your space. Video clip storage isn't free, though. After a 30 day trial, you'll need to pay $30 for a three year subscription in order to have 24 hours of video clips. Click storage. You can install the device by either wiring it to your existing garage door opener or to the wall mounted button used to control it. Gogogate2 comes with three sets of wires, so it control up to three garage doors. The Gogogate app displays door status as a graphic or if you have a compatible camera connected as a live feed image. From the app you can view a calendar with activity history. Open or close the door remotely. Set up alerts and add users. Within the app you can also restrict user access to certain time frames and control who can view the camera. Like other controllers we have tested Gogogate 2 utilize heavily on if for smart home functionality. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and geofencing capabilities are all made possible with an applet. Those these aren't native integrations, all of the [INAUDIBLE] I tested performed well. Overall the Gogogate 2 is a good option for anyone looking for customizable smart garage door control. Especially if you have more than one door.