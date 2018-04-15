Your video, "The Galaxy S9 nails this drinking game "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

The Galaxy S9 nails this drinking game

We use AR Emoji to play "guess the celebrity".
3:45 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for The Galaxy S9 nails this drinking game.

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
2:20
CNET editors' reactions say it all.
Play video
Video: Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
2:08
The app's artificial intelligence generates smart, searchable transcripts from your recorded conversations.
Play video
Video: Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
2:47
The Apple Watch still has no Podcast App from Apple but Outcast is the best one out there.
Play video
Video: Tips to up your Instagram game
Tips to up your Instagram game
2:11
Avoid missing important posts, keep your activity private and four other hidden tricks that'll turn you into a master Instagrammer.
Play video
Video: 3 ways to save money using your phone
3 ways to save money using your phone
2:00
Surprisingly easy and effective tools for putting cash back in your pocket
Play video
Video: Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
1:19
The company hopes the refresh will bring in new users, and aims to distinguish "the social from the media."
Play video
Video: iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
2:14
Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app....
Play video
Video: Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video