The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

Transcript
So Samsung has been selling the frame television for a while. This is a brand new version for 2021. The idea is it looks like artwork and it's also a television. [SOUND] So new for 2021 that frame TV is 24.9 millimeters that's 46% slimmer than before. It's a noticeable difference when hung here on the wall. Now just like previous generations, you can have a customized frame around the edge. Samsung now has a new beveled bezel type that's a little bit more of an angle again to have it look as much like a painting as you can. Now the frame includes artwork as part of the deal, you can actually download up to 1400 different pieces of art onto the screen itself. You can always have something new. There's also a new AI algorithm that will figure out what kind of art you like and suggest new stuff according to what it thinks you're going to like. Of course this is a fully functional television too. It's not really about the image quality however, it doesn't have full array local dimming or any of the extras found on their higher end TVs. Although it is a Q LED TV, the idea is to have this really nice design. Aesthetically pleasing around the edge that you can customize to fit your decor. Now the frame comes in screen size from 75 right here, all the way down to 32. And the smaller size you can actually orient into a portrait mode as well. So you can have them be up and down for different kinds of art that is again more conducive to that orientation. So the main appeal of the frame is designed compared to a standard television that just sits on the wall. It also works with Samsung's ambient mode so you can have something different displayed on the wall even when the television isn't displaying art or your TV show. The TV can also work with specialised third party frame vendors that maybe have something a little bit different look even cooler even more like artwork on your wall. I like this nice neutral look. However, It really does kind of go with everything. So behind me is a huge 75 inch TV. The frame does come in smaller sizes right here you see a 32 inch model. They've oriented this in the portrait mode. I first saw this thing and I actually thought that it was you Not a regular telephone. I thought this was a mock up. But actually, if you look closely, this really is a screen, but they've got the screen coding the dimness of the screen. So natural that does appear as if it's just stationary art sitting here. So really cool. They've done a lot with this design of the frame television over the last couple of years. This 21 version is the newest and best. And again, thinner, it's got the frame around the edge that you can customize and even third party frame vendors will help out with that. That's a look at Samsung's new version of the frame for 2021, I'm David Katzmaier.

LATEST NEWS

MOST POPULAR

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

LATEST PRODUCTS

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

LATEST HOW TO

