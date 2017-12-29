Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The buzz before CES 2018

The big consumer electronics show kicks off on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. Here's a rundown of trends to watch for at CES 2018.
[MUSIC] It's almost time for the largest consumer electronic show in the planet ES 2018. The expo in Las Vegas kicks off January 7 and goes on through January 12 with about 4000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing new gadgets for the coming year. Now there are always a plenty of surprises, but here are few trans work sp. It could ne more buzz that usual. About the phones, one company is teasing that a major manufacture will have a phone with a fingerprint sensor under the screen. There is also a rumor that Samsung may tease it's next major phone. The Galaxy S S9 but that could just be a video clip tease at best. Count on 5G wireless fees to be brought up by a few companies as networks are making the upgrade over the next couple of years. And with the rise of virtual assistance expect more devices to use voice recognition and pair to Alexa, Siri or Google's Assistant. You could see this in headphones, televisions, or more smart home gadgets. Voice control in fact may be leaving the home and following you more to your car and workplace. It's always a big show for televisions, with plenty of jaw dropping screens with jaw dropping price tags. The most notable televisions were Probably be just concept technology, like the roll up screens we've seen in the past. But there could be fresh buzz around Micro LED technology. It uses an array of very small LEDs that can get very bright and can produce absolute black when the LEDs And these are turned off individually. And what about virtual and augmented reality? Well, this year there are fewer exhibitors from VR and more companies are showing off AR. Question is, can anyone in VR compete with Facebook and Oculus. Maybe smart companies see. To reality as the place to shine for eyewear and goggles. I'm Bridger Carey, be sure to follow our continuing coverage at CNET.com/CES and watch our live stream from the show flow beginning Monday, January 8th.

