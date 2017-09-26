The Blossom Smart Sprinkler works great, but don't buy it

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The Blossom smart watering controller replaces the existing controller for your in ground sprinklers. For 150 dollars Blossom can turn your sprinklers on with an app, you can set a schedule that automatically adapts to the weather, and you can use amazons Alexa or google home to turn on your sprinklers. Alexa, ask Blossom to stop the sprinklers. Blossom is now stopping. And the app is responsive and intuitive. Look, Blossom does what it promises. And at $150 for a seven zone controller, it's reasonably priced. But I don't recommend you buy it. The [UNKNOWN] eight zone controller is only $50 more at 200, and it's worth the extra 50 bucks. Blossom doesn't work with anything else in your smart home. So if you have a more elaborate setup you're out of luck. The calendar and scheduling options are comparatively shallow. You can't really fine tune the details of your yard when you're entering info about your zones. And Blossom doesn't have any onboard controls or really any special features to help it stand out. Rachio has all of that. So if you want the best smart sprinkler go with Rachio. Even if you're looking to save money, the $100 six zone orbit beehive is cheaper and better. If Blossom was the only smart sprinkler out there, it would be awesome. It's way better than an old fashioned sprinkler timer. And again, 150 isn't a bad price. But as it stands, it gets lost in the middle of some tough competition.
