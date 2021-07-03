The billionaire space race begins, and users can beta test Apple's new operating system

Transcript
Transcription not available for The billionaire space race begins, and users can beta test Apple's new operating system.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

358 episodes

Tech Today

1550 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

How NASA's VIPER will look for lunar ice

6:27

Android apps on Windows 11 explained

3:56

Windows 11: Hands-on with an early build

3:55

Pentagon UFO report recap

6:08

Microsoft reveals Windows 11

4:51

Child tax credit: Everything we know

4:17

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

We found these amazing features in the iOS 15 beta

17:38

Robinhood fined $70 million for misleading customers, iOS 15 public beta goes live

1:35

Ford vs. Ford: Digging into the numbers of the Maverick and Ranger

6:34

Windows 11: Hands-on with an early build

3:55

2021 Ford Bronco first drive: Believe the hype

12:19

Elon Musk talks Starlink strategy, $5-10 billion investment

15:32

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

We found these amazing features in the iOS 15 beta

17:38

First look at WatchOS 8 public beta

10:04

Samsung's One UI Watch sneak peek

4:17

Windows 11: Top new features in 2021

3:22

Lenovo updates its 5i Chromebooks

2:01

One week with the Huawei FreeBuds 4

8:26

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to install MacOS Monterey public beta

4:36

Installing (and uninstalling) Apple's iOS 15 public beta

6:45

How to install Windows 11's beta -- and why you probably shouldn't

5:11

How to check if your PC will run Windows 11

2:54

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07