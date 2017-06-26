The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhoneA look at iOS public beta on the iPhone, which is full of little surprises.
Transcript
I OS 11 public data is now available for iPhone and iPad. I've been using it for a few days on the iPhone seven plus and and iPad pro. If you're going to use it keep it mind it's in beta and I would definitely use it on a second device and not a primary unless you back up. That being said, what can you do with it? There are a bunch of things to explore, and I'll show you the best things to check out. Control Center is definitely better, it's just one pane now, and you can pile extra buttons into it in Settings. You can do more as long as you can figure out what the icons mean, volume, brightness, timers, flashlights, Apple TV remotes, and a whole new screen record feature. Screen record, by the way, is great for a DIY phone. You can record anything you see on screen, add voiceover if you want, and share. It doesn't work, however, for adding commentary to movies, so don't try. Live photos gets a fantastic upgrade, and it actually might make you keep it on forever. You can add looping or long exposure effects, but the best part is that you can re edit any photo and pick one of the other shots that you captured in live photo burst. It's like doing a re edit on your camera roll. Siri sounds a bit different. Over time, we intelligent agents mature and our voices change. It's a little unnerving, Siri also however translates, although that's still in beta. [FOREIGN] Notes now has extra modes. The best one might be the built in scanner for receipts, or whatever else you wanna scan. Do not disturb while driving is available in public beta and offers don't bother me filters while driving, but you do need a car for that. The app store looks pretty different. Is it annoying or helpful? That's up for you to decide, right now it does seem like it has a heck of a lot of articles [INAUDIBLE] keyboards can get squished into one handed modes which might be good for texting at moments when you've only got one arm to spare. What's really nice is you can see things as markuppable screenshots just about everywhere. And you can markup webpages, PDFs. Basically, a quick way to share anything as a Twitter moment. The files app also exists on iPhone and iPad and it means you can consolidate folders or apps locally or in cloud accounts. It's taking some getting used to in the data, but it's finally a central place to dump your stuff. I'm sure you're gonna find more. And the iPad version of ios 11 adds split screen, a doc and pencil modes. Watch our other video for that. Good luck. And remember when you run into a bug this is a beta. This is a beta. [MUSIC]