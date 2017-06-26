Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone

A look at iOS public beta on the iPhone, which is full of little surprises.
2:33 /
Transcript
I OS 11 public data is now available for iPhone and iPad. I've been using it for a few days on the iPhone seven plus and and iPad pro. If you're going to use it keep it mind it's in beta and I would definitely use it on a second device and not a primary unless you back up. That being said, what can you do with it? There are a bunch of things to explore, and I'll show you the best things to check out. Control Center is definitely better, it's just one pane now, and you can pile extra buttons into it in Settings. You can do more as long as you can figure out what the icons mean, volume, brightness, timers, flashlights, Apple TV remotes, and a whole new screen record feature. Screen record, by the way, is great for a DIY phone. You can record anything you see on screen, add voiceover if you want, and share. It doesn't work, however, for adding commentary to movies, so don't try. Live photos gets a fantastic upgrade, and it actually might make you keep it on forever. You can add looping or long exposure effects, but the best part is that you can re edit any photo and pick one of the other shots that you captured in live photo burst. It's like doing a re edit on your camera roll. Siri sounds a bit different. Over time, we intelligent agents mature and our voices change. It's a little unnerving, Siri also however translates, although that's still in beta. [FOREIGN] Notes now has extra modes. The best one might be the built in scanner for receipts, or whatever else you wanna scan. Do not disturb while driving is available in public beta and offers don't bother me filters while driving, but you do need a car for that. The app store looks pretty different. Is it annoying or helpful? That's up for you to decide, right now it does seem like it has a heck of a lot of articles [INAUDIBLE] keyboards can get squished into one handed modes which might be good for texting at moments when you've only got one arm to spare. What's really nice is you can see things as markuppable screenshots just about everywhere. And you can markup webpages, PDFs. Basically, a quick way to share anything as a Twitter moment. The files app also exists on iPhone and iPad and it means you can consolidate folders or apps locally or in cloud accounts. It's taking some getting used to in the data, but it's finally a central place to dump your stuff. I'm sure you're gonna find more. And the iPad version of ios 11 adds split screen, a doc and pencil modes. Watch our other video for that. Good luck. And remember when you run into a bug this is a beta. This is a beta. [MUSIC]

Latest Operating Systems videos

Video: iOS 11 transforms the iPad
iOS 11 transforms the iPad
2:12 June 28, 2017
Are you beta-curious? Here's what it does to the iPad Pro and Pencil.
Play video
Video: Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
2:30 June 28, 2017
Can't wait until this fall to update your iPhone or iPad? Here's how you can get iOS 11 today.
Play video
Video: 10 quick ways to speed up Windows 10
10 quick ways to speed up Windows 10
3:27 June 9, 2017
If your PC has begun to chug, here are some easy ways to improve its performance without upgrading your hardware.
Play video
Video: Ditch your ancient Windows XP PC for one of these alternatives
Ditch your ancient Windows XP PC for one of these alternatives
1:21 May 25, 2017
Don't let a cyberattack like WannaCry cripple your unsupported computer. Check out these safer low-cost options.
Play video
Video: Go from Google Search straight into an app
Go from Google Search straight into an app
1:56 May 17, 2017
Google's Instant Apps on Android O makes it easier to launch apps without going to the Play store.
Play video
Video: What is Android Go?
What is Android Go?
1:54 May 17, 2017
Google is releasing an Android operating system for low-end smartphones and limited connectivity.
Play video
Video: 5 new features on Android O
5 new features on Android O
3:22 May 17, 2017
Google's Android O has several new features that aim to give you a more fluid phone experience, including picture in picture and faster...
Play video
Video: Microsoft CEO: 500 million people use Windows 10
Microsoft CEO: 500 million people use Windows 10
1:37 May 10, 2017
At Microsoft Build, Sayta Nadella says there are now half a billion people using Windows 10 on tablets, phones and desktop devices.
Play video