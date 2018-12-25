It's the end of 2018, which means it's time to round up all the best, the worst, and everything else in-between.
So let's talk about the best geek movies of 2018.
This is all completely unscientific and was done via straw poll here at the office, but that doesn't matter.
Let's have fun anyway.
Coming in at number five, The Incredibles 2. We all worried when we heard there would be a sequel to the first Incredibles, which is generally considered a classic.
Fortunately, Pixar delivered a fantastic follow up to the original with new dynamics and challenges.
Or the part family and it also made over $1.2 billion at the box office I'm coming to number four these strange and unsettle [UNKNOWN] of annihilation it's hard to talk about this movie with out completely spoiling it but once you experience the horrific wonder of the [UNKNOWN].
You'll never forget, especially that bear.
I still have nightmares about that bear.
It only pulled in about 43 million at the box office, but that doesn't matter.
Once you've seen it, you'll be thinking about it long after it's over.
Coming in at number three is a movie that was also a sequel, but it definitely wasn't a family film.
We're talking about Deadpool 2. Deadpool 2 might have claimed to be a love story, but it still managed to shock and delight with how far and how often it was willing to cross the line.
Audiences love the merk with the mask so much that it brought in over $734 million at the box office and it was also so delightful that it got cut into a PG-13 Christmas film.
Coming in a number two, our second place finisher was a movie that was not only a cultural revolution, Just an all around excellent film, and a great superhero movie.
That's right, we're talking about Black Panther.
[MUSIC]
The story of T'Challa's fight to protect his people and take back Wakanda from Killmonger was thoughtful, fun, and totally badass.
It's also the second highest earner of our five best.
This movie brought in over $1.34 billion at the box office.
Wakanda forever, indeed.
Now it's time for our number one movie of the year, our geekiest film that brought the most joy to our little nerd hearts.
You know what I'm gonna say.
It's Avengers Infinity War.
Thanos' quest to bring balance to the universe by collecting all the Infinity Stones and battling more Marvel superheroes than we've ever seen together before brought us to our collective knees in a single snap.
But that didn't stop us from emotionally abusing ourselves and seeing it over and over again.
Leading to an absolutely ridiculous worldwide box office take of over $2 billion.
And we're all waiting on pins and needles to see how it is, but that's for 2019.
And there were a few movies that couldn't make the cut-off for this top five list.
I'm talking about movies like Aquaman, Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse And, of course, Bumblebee, which we've been hearing good things about.
But I'm sure you're ready to scream at me, down in the comments.
Tell me what your top five movies for 2018 were, and I will see you at the movies in 2019 for all of the great geeky movies that we can't wait to see.
Be good humans.
[SOUND]
