This is CNET and here are some helpful tips if you need to return any of those gifts you've just received.
Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with?
Well, odds are you can return it especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon or a [UNKNOWN] like Best Buy [UNKNOWN] or Walmart.
Most stores have fairly lenient return policies There's nothing better than a gift receipt.
If you received a gift card, things get a little more complicated.
But if absolutely know you'll never need to spend the money at a given store, your options are limited.
You can use a third party site like Cardpool, but they'll take a cut.
So your best bet might be finding a friend to sell it to.
And finally, if there's anything to take away, it's that the most important thing you can do in giving gifts is to provide a gift receipt.
That's the best way to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift.
It's also a great way to avoid avoid an awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net.
