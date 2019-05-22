The battle for the best outdoor cam: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor vs Arlo Ultra
if you want a smart home cam to keep an eye on your front porch, you're in luck.
We're turning our eyes on two highly capable contenders and we're pitting them head-to-head to see which one can claim outdoor cam superiority.
It's a smart home showdown.
Let's meet our contenders First the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, it's $350 and streams a clear 1080p picture.
It can recognize faces and automatically zooms to follow the action.
It's expensive, but it was clearly the smartest outdoor cam on the market until Arlo Ultra debuted recently.
It's also expensive.
It's $400 for a one camera kit, or $600 for two.
It can automatically zoom to follow the action as well, and it knows the difference between people, cars, animals.
It even streams in glorious 4K.
I hope your internet can handle it.
I hope your internet can handle this battle.
Which one is better?
Let's find out, around 1 set up, here's a trick to setting up the Arlo Ultra, that's it.
The cam has a rechargeable long-term battery that supposedly last for 3 to 6 months.
You can grab the battery Free to recharge it,by hitting a button.
The ultra comes with a couple of stands, one is magnetic,the other is a traditional swivel stand,you can mount either if you want to permanently install your camera.
Or you can move your camera around if you wanna keep an eye on different parts of your home at different times.
For the nest cam IQ outdoor,installations a bit of a project.
It's probably one you can handle yourself.
But you need to install the base where you want it and then run the cord to a nearby outlet.
It's tedious.
It's not battery powered and it's not easy to move.
Keep in mind if you're permanently installing either camera.
Make sure you have a strong wi-fi signal in that spot.
When it comes to the apps, set up is simple, which means Olo takes the first round easily with much simpler physical installation.
Round 2: Service Plans, after a decisive first round, we'll see if [UNKNOWN] can catch up in the [UNKNOWN] class.
Unfortunately, it needle cam offers much without a paid subscription Both sends basic motion an sound alerts for free.
Nest goes a little further and also sends alerts if it specifically detects a person.
Both cams work with Amazon's system, Alexa, and Goggle Assistant for free so you can pull up feeds on compatible devices with a voice The other [UNKNOWN] doors clips locally but you'll need an SD card reader to access the footage any card footage cost extra.
Ness let's you see three hours worth of images, see you can at least get some sense of what's going on For free but you need to pay for any clips and this doesn't have local storage.
Most of this works for both cams are unlocked with the premium planes.
Arlo starts at three dollars a month after a free trial year ness plans start at five dollars a month.
Arlo gets points for local storage nest lets you do a little more for free on the cloud.
But since both make you pay for access to cool features, neither one wins this round.
Round three, camera intelligence.
Let's say your camera's set up.
You've picked a plan, you've given into a monthly subscription fee, which camera's actually smarter?
Both let you set up activity zones so you can specifically watch, say, the front porch, the front steps.
Both can zoom and track the action as an optional feature, if a camera is triggered.
The Arlo Ultra knows the difference between people, vehicles and animals.
And it can even tell when a package is dropped off, though that feature is in beta.
The next guy like you really just knows the difference between people and everything else.
In practice, though, that's what the arlow is most effective at detecting.
Plus the Nest Cam can recognize faces.
So you'll know if that's your spouse walking up to the door or a stranger.
The herbal ultra has 4K which is really cool.
But because of facial recognition, the Nest cam wins this round.
Nest also has two factor authentication to protect your info and Arlo doesn't.
And now the decision and the This is a close one.
Both cameras are really smart, but a little too expensive.
The Arlo Ultra is probably the right choice for you if you need the flexibility to move the camera and you don't want to fuss with physical installation.
The Nest cam is better at keeping you updated on what you wanna know.
Once you're through the setup, Nest's better And it's a little cheaper so we're giving a narrow victory today to the new outdoor cam champion, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.
