Mobile World Congress 2018

The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X

It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
There's no escaping the fact that the Asus Zenfone 5 and the 5Z look almost identical to Apple's iPhone X. The notches there at the top of the screen, the edges, the curbed metal and the rear dual camera is an awfully familiar portrait position. So yes, it's a clone, the question is, do you really care? At around 420 pounds in the UK, or about $590 in the US, The five Z is less than half the price of the iPhone X and the five Z is the top model with Quad core snapdragon 845 processor, 8 gig of ram, up to 250 ram of storage. The standard Z phone five is physically identical but uses a lower powered processor and will cost even less. Beyond the protestors, both the 5 and 5Z share identical specs, including a 6.2 inch display with skinny bezels, a 3,300 mAh battery with quick charging, and a dual camera with a standard and wide angle view that uses AI to better predict scenes. What you won't find is wireless charging, or any kind of water Two things you will find on the iPhone X. We only spent a short time with the Zen Phone 5 so it's too early to tell if these phones really do offer any kind of competition to Apple's handset or indeed Samsung's new Galaxy S9. [MUSIC]

