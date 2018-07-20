The Asus Scar II has a great screen for gaming, but the design is a yawn

CNET First Look
The Asus Scar II has a great screen for gaming, but the design is a yawnIt's a hefty investment, but has a great CPU/GPU combo, thin display bezel and lots of storage.
[MUSIC] I'm not gonna lie, I like a nice keyboard. And I especially like the chunky, clicky keyboard on this 15 inch ASUS gaming laptop which was one of its best features. Now if you go shopping for this particular model pay close attention and make sure you're looking for the right one. Asus makes a lot of gaming laptops and this one has the [UNKNOWN] name [UNKNOWN] GL 504 Scar2. Not to be confused with other Asus gaming laptops named after some combination of keywords, including ROG, [UNKNOWN], Scare, Hero, FX, Tough, etc. It usually takes digging into some specs to figure out how one model differs from another but the Scar two falls solidly in the middle of the pack. Adding some high end features but inside a boxy chaise that's a bit of a yawn. Theres a subtle camouflage pattern that doesn't really pop enough. To some people it just looked like the laptop was dirty. Fortunately, you get some visual sizzle from the customizable lighting and these cool-looking transparent W, A, S, D keys. If you don't know why that's important, you probably shouldn't be buying a gaming laptop. The full HD display is missing some extras like touch and video G-Sync support. But it's a 144 Hz display, meaning it has a higher refresh rate than most laptop screens. Which is better for low latency. Just as interesting, the bezel, which is the plastic border around the screen, is pleasingly thin and that's a very rare accomplishment for a gaming laptop. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]