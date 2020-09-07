The Apple Watch Series 6 is coming soon

[MUSIC]
The next Apple Watch could arrive very, very soon and no, there's no event in sight, but it is 2020 After all, and that's not a guarantee anymore.
So let's talk about that series six.
[MUSIC]
There is a very real possibility that the iPhone 12 will arrive late this year.
But the same doesn't have to be true for the Apple Watch.
And to me there are two likely scenarios that might play out.
Number one.
Apple delays the entire launch event to late September or early October and then presents its entire fall lineup out of virtual event.
Number two, however, is that Apple announces these products on a rolling basis as they become available via press release.
It did it with the iPhone SE and with the new iPads.
So it is a possibility.
Now I personally want Scenario number one because I like Apple events and I think the Apple Watch deserves its own event but That's not up to me to decide and if number two plays out, well that means we could be waking up to a new Apple watch any day now.
So, let me mentally prepare you for what's to come.
[MUSIC]
If I had to bet on just one feature for the series six, just one.
I would bet on better battery life and no, that's not just wishful thinking.
There's also plenty of rumours to prove me right.
But more importantly, I think there's some evidence hidden in the software.
So we've been testing watch OS seven in beta now for a while and it basically eliminates 3D touch.
We can talk about the emotional implications of that later on in the comment section because I'm personally upset about it, but what it means for the series six is that Apple eliminating the taptic engine would make way for a larger battery that and it's bringing it up to speed with the iPhone 11, which doesn't have the feature either, but I'm just really confident about this one Now better battery life in and of itself would be a welcome addition to the series six,but it's also a fundamental ingredient for better sleep tracking.
Now we know Apple will be rolling out sleep tracking for all Apple watches, well,series three and above with watch OS seven which we've been testing out in beta now for a while, and let me tell you it's not that impressive.
It focuses mostly on the duration of sleep
[MUSIC].
And helps you establish a better bedtime routine.
And just those basics require a 30% charge before going to bed which most days I don't have.
That's where better battery life comes in.
With a longer lasting battery Apple could leave on more sensors running throughout the night.
To give you more information about your sleep This includes heart rate gyroscope, and any other new sensors that Apple decides to include in the series six, which brings me to my next point.
The series six could also have SpO2 tracking or the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels.
Now, I'm a little bit hesitant to put this one up at the top.
Because it doesn't all depend on Apple.
So even if the feature is ready, we might have to wait a little bit to use it because it does require the proper accreditation from the FDA or the equivalent of the FDA and other countries.
Now with that said, the way this would work is very similar to the way a pulse oximeter works.
In which it gives you a specific number on demand.
This is a new feature we saw on the Galaxy watch three from Samsung recently, but Apple would go a step beyond what the galaxy watch three does and actually let you know if your levels dip Below a dangerous level.
This has become a key metric during the Covid-19 pandemic as low blood oxygen levels is one of the most dangerous symptoms of the virus and often goes undiagnosed.
[MUSIC]
Now, there's a couple other rumoured health features that are worth a mention.
I don't think all of them are coming to the series six But let's go through them.
Number one is a mental health feature that would allow you to detect when you're having a panic attack.
Now, this one would be particularly relevant to the times.
I suspect that more people are having panic attacks these days.
And it would be coupled with something like a meditation exercise afterwards or breathing exercise to guide you through it.
The other one is the blood pressure monitor.
Now, We know that it's on Apple's radar because we've seen patents relating to it, but I don't think it'll be ready for this watch.
That's just my hunch.
It just hasn't been executed well in a smartwatch up until now.
And lastly, temperature tracking, that wasn't even on the radar until it started popping up.
On different devices like the aura ring and the new Fitbit sense, and it could potentially help detect certain illnesses like COVID-19 down the line, but not at launch.
And of course we have the incremental upgrades that we've come to expect like better processor, potentially better Wi Fi, maybe a better speaker and better waterproofing, That's it.
I think in terms of hardware, though, there are two other ones that fall more on the software services category that I'd like to mention.
First off the fact that Apple might be launching a new fitness service for the Apple Watch, which would allow you to start a workout on your wrist Then cast it on your Apple TV or on your iPhone to follow along, similar to what Fitbit already offers with Fitbit premium.
And then what Samsung just launched on the Galaxy watch three Of course there are plenty of apps out there that already do this on the Apple Watch, but it would make sense given that more people are working out at home for Apple to launch it natively.
On the Apple Watch and maybe couple it with one of its other services in a kind of a bundle deal.
And then lastly, parental controls are more so the ability to pair two different watches on the same iPhone to give one to your kid and the ability to set certain limits in terms of screen time contacts and what apps they can use.
The why the hell not category we have the round watch face, which it's just not gonna happen, at least not this year.
[MUSIC]
Still, though plenty to get excited about in terms of the series six.
I know I'm very excited to See it launched and whenever that is, so please let me know what you're most excited about in terms of features and also what you think about getting rid of 3D touch on the Apple watch.
You know the drill sound off on the comment section below.
And I suspect that I will be seeing you very, very soon with a new Apple watch.
So until next time.
