Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself

The design may be getting tired, but otherwise it's still going strong.
1:24 /
Transcript
This is the 27-inch Apple iMac. [MUSIC] You probably recognize it, since it's essentially the same system as it was last year, and 2015, and 2014. These connections have changed. The two USB C connectors, which each can support an external monitor, as well as other USB devices replace the mini display port predecessor. Processors. That made room for the a fourth USB type A connector the components have changed it has 2017 version of the intel core i5 and i7 processor with their updated cheapest. As well as the latest version of AMD's [UNKNOWN] architecture Radeon graphics. Asa result the iMac is now as first as a 2017 pc. The monitor has sort of changed, it's still the color accurate 5K panel of older iMacs, but it's a bit brighter and now can show a wider P3 color gamut, matching Apple's iPhone, iPad, and Macbook Pro screens. This new iMac isn't as pretty as the 27 inch HP ENVY All-in-One, or as feature packed as the Dell XPS 27 Windows Systems. The fat bezels make it look a little dated. But its modernized enough to get you through the next few years. And it's still pretty much an excellent all in one, that hasn't changed. [MUSIC]

Latest Desktops videos

Video: New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
1:45 June 9, 2017
Better screens, faster memory, more graphics for now and a tease of a powerful new iMac Pro for later.
Play video
Video: New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
1:28 June 5, 2017
CNET's Dan Ackerman gets a first look at the new iMac and iMac Pro, which will come with higher-resolution displays and more processing...
Play video
Video: New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
4:01 June 5, 2017
Apple boosted its entire iMac line at WWDC 2017 with processors powerful enough to render VR.
Play video
Video: Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
1:20 March 20, 2017
This budget desktop has a sharp look, but its custom OS limits software options.
Play video
Video: The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop
The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop
1:44 March 3, 2017
It can do double duty as a conference phone, which may appeal to some remote workers.
Play video
Video: The Envy Curved AIO 34 adds a touch of glamour to any office
The Envy Curved AIO 34 adds a touch of glamour to any office
1:30 February 11, 2017
This elegant, feature-rich desktop will make you want to renovate around it.
Play video
Video: HP's Envy 27 AIO is a sleek Windows system
HP's Envy 27 AIO is a sleek Windows system
1:49 January 26, 2017
This all-in-one stands out for its lovely design.
Play video
Video: The XPS 27, an all-in-one for the sound-and-vision crowd
The XPS 27, an all-in-one for the sound-and-vision crowd
1:34 January 21, 2017
With 10 speakers and a great 27-inch display, your home-entertainment system may get jealous of this AIO.
Play video