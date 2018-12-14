CNET UK Podcast

The 2018 year in tech, movies and Taylor Swift (CNET UK podcast 549)

Transcript
Transcription not available for The 2018 year in tech, movies and Taylor Swift (CNET UK podcast 549).
Tech IndustryCambridge AnalyticaFacebookHuaweiSamsung

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

Biggest tech stories of 2018

4:45

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu

7:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Is this electric aircraft the new flying car?

3:01

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Lenovo's Yoga C930 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 we've been waiting for

2:06

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless blow away the AirPods' sound

2:20

Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free

1:22

This smart oven cooks with the power of light

2:08

You can do better than this LG Smart Display

2:51

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

1:47

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31