Text spam is annoying and dangerous; here's how to stop it
Tech Industry
Transcript
Scammers are getting more and more creative and finding ways to disguise that nefarious messages as the real thing.
Whatever you do, don't respond to these messages.
If they send a link, do not click it and if you do by accident, don't give out any personal information.
Sometimes you have the option to respond stop, but that just lets the sender know your phone number is real and might encourage more spam.
Instead, consider blocking the number especially if it's a repeat offender.
To do that on an iPhone, tap on the context profile photo and then tap info.
Tap on the phone number and on the next page, scroll down to the very bottom and tap lock this color.
Android users can also block callers with a few simple taps.
Also, consider reporting the spam text your wireless carrier.
Forward the offending message to your carrier by texting it to the number 7726.
That spells spam.
All the major carriers will accept the report.
Or take it one step further and take your complaint to the Federal Communications Commission.
Log on to consumer complaints dot FCC.
gov and click on phone to file a complaint.
You might not see the change immediately, but at least you will have played a small role in reporting the scammers.
In San Francisco.
I'm Kara Tsuboi, Cnet for CBS News.
