Text spam is annoying and dangerous; here's how to stop it

Transcript
[MUSIC] Scammers are getting more and more creative and finding ways to disguise that nefarious messages as the real thing. Whatever you do, don't respond to these messages. If they send a link, do not click it and if you do by accident, don't give out any personal information. Sometimes you have the option to respond stop, but that just lets the sender know your phone number is real and might encourage more spam. Instead, consider blocking the number especially if it's a repeat offender. To do that on an iPhone, tap on the context profile photo and then tap info. Tap on the phone number and on the next page, scroll down to the very bottom and tap lock this color. Android users can also block callers with a few simple taps. Also, consider reporting the spam text your wireless carrier. Forward the offending message to your carrier by texting it to the number 7726. That spells spam. All the major carriers will accept the report. Or take it one step further and take your complaint to the Federal Communications Commission. Log on to consumer complaints dot FCC. gov and click on phone to file a complaint. You might not see the change immediately, but at least you will have played a small role in reporting the scammers. In San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi, Cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

342 episodes

Tech Today

1268 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Fortnite app banned on iOS, Android shops

6:11

5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers

11:40

What would it take for you to reveal your data to save others?

14:36

First take: WatchOS 7 public beta

9:35

Now What: How to plan for the next six months of remote work

16:49

TikTok ban: What you need to know

2:23

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Now What: How to plan for the next six months of remote work

16:49

How I automated my presence in video calls for a week (and nobody knew)

7:46

5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers

11:40

Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices

5:12

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

11:15

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones

5:15

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02