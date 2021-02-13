Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin, E3 to go digital

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Tesla has announced it will soon accept Bitcoin as a payment for electronic vehicles.
While the automaker didn't give a timeline for introducing the policy, Tesla did reveal it invested $1.5 billion into the cryptocurrency.
According to it's 2020 filing, the securities and exchange commission.
The value of rose nearly 13 percent following the news.
There are now reports that the video game industry conference known as E3 will be in all digital event this year [INAUDIBLE] for the show has been sent out to numerous publishers Including video games Chronicle dot comm which details the plans to have a summer digital event.
Nothing has been made official yet, but the proposal reportedly has three days of live streamed coverage in June.
And finally, Facebook announced that it removed more than 1 million pieces of content On facebook and Instagram that containing of misinformation COVID-19.
During the fourth quarter of 2020 content included fake preventative measures for COVID-19 and exaggerated remedies.
In particular, they were taken down because they could lead to imminent harm, you can stay up to date with the latest.
By visiting C net.
[MUSIC]
