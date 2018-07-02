Your video, "Tesla hits Model 3 milestone, Facebook comes clean on data sharing"
Tesla hits Model 3 milestone, Facebook comes clean on data sharing

Today's biggest news includes Tesla's Model 3 production milestone, Facebook acknowledging more data sharing and no PlayStation cross-play for Fallout 76.
This is c net and here are the stories that matter right now. Tesla produced almost five thousand model three vehicles in the last week of June, according to Reuters the final vehicle rolled off the production line in the early hours of Sunday, July one pushing the company just a few hours over the goal originally said by Elon Musk But Musk was still celebrating, tweeting that the company produced 7,000 cars in a week, thanks to the addition of 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles. Facebook gave more than 60 companies access to user data after publically saying it stopped the practice in 2015. Facebook previously said it had locked down access to data like friends' names and birthdays in May 2015, but in documents provided to Congress, the social network revealed it gave companies, including AOL and dating app Ing, continued access for six months after this date. Revelations comes after CEO, Mark Zuckerberg fronted up to answer questions about data sharing from members of Congress in April. [BLANK_AUDIO] And finally, the creators of Fallout 76 have confirmed players on PlayStation won't be able to play the game with friends on other platforms. Speaking to German website GameStar Bethesda's Todd Howard said the first online multiplayer game in the Fallout series, One tough crossplay because Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like. Sony did not immediately respond to our request for comment. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Goggle Play stores.

