Tempur-Pedic Adapt Mattress Review: Reasons to Buy or Not Buy

Jun 19, 2024 Mattresses

Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm with the slumber yard. Hope you're all doing well out there. And in today's video, we are covering the temper adapt mattress, which is the most affordable mattress in the temper adapt lineup. This is one of the more basic mattresses from Tempur Pedic, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to like about it. We're gonna cover everything you need to know including what it's actually made of. It's gonna feel like where you sleep on how firm it is, how much it costs and who might want to pick one up for themselves. That sounds good and you find this video helpful or interesting. Give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We appreciate that a lot and there will be a lot more info down below in the description to help you through online mattress search. So be sure to take a look. But without further ado, let's get in the review. All right, so we're gonna kick the review off by quickly covering the policy info for Tempur Pedic this stuff like shipping returns shop here and warranties and you definitely want to pay attention because they do things quite a bit differently than a lot of other online mattress brands. So, aside from the Temper Cloud mattress, every single mattress from Tempur Pedic ships via white glove delivery instead of in a bag or a box. This means that the bed will show up full size. It's not gonna be roll packed or anything and there'll be a logo delivery team to show up and do all the set up for you and even haul away your old mattress. If you want them to, once it arrives at your door, you get a 99 trial period instead of 100 which is kind of the minimum. You usually see, I don't think the 10 nights are super critical, but I would like to see Tempur Pedic bump it up to the standard 100 within that trial period. If you decide the mattress isn't really for you, you can return it and get a refund. Although there will be 100 and $75 fee associated with returning this mattress from Tempur Pedic, which is kind of unfortunate. We do see a lot of brands do return fees, but that fee is usually $99 and Tempur Pedic is 100 and 75. I doubt you'll be returning this mattress anytime soon if you're doing all your research. But it is just something worth noting. And if you decide to keep the bed, which again, you probably will, you're looking at a standard 10 year warranty. So more info about these policies should be linked down below in the description if you're curious, but let's get into the more important stuff now, like the construction and feel of the temper adapt. So there is a hybrid version of this mattress and an all foam version. The differences are pretty subtle, especially when it comes to feel. Although I do think if you are a heavier person, you'll probably want to opt for the hybrid version because it should be a bit more durable and supportive over the long term. But either way, whatever support layer you choose, you will have that at the very bottom. And then you're gonna get two different layers of temper material, which is basically what Tempur Pedic calls memory foam. If you're familiar with Tempur Pedic as a brand, you probably know that they use memory foam in all their mattresses and a very classic dense memory foam feel is exactly what you're going to be getting on the temper adapted mattress. That means when you lay down on this bed, it's gonna feel pretty firm at first and then you're going to slowly start to sink into those two layers of temper material and it's going to conform to your body shape nicely and kind of give you a little nook to sleep in. And one of the hallmarks of a dense memory foam as opposed to a more responsive memory foam, like we've tested on the emer sleep mattresses is that when you lead pressure from it, it is very slow to snap back into its original shape. That means if you're more of a combination sleeper who likes to rotate between sleeping positions, the mattress can kind of resist that almost some people really like this type of feel and others really don't because they report feeling kind of stuck in the mattress in the past. I used to agree with them, but I've actually been sleeping on the Temper Pro breeze mattress for quite a while now. And the feel has kind of grown on me. Most nights, I will fall asleep on my left shoulder and wake up in the exact same spot because that memory foam kind of deters me from tossing and turning again. It's really more of a preference thing, but just not Tempur Pedic equals dense memory foam. And then let's move on to the firmness profile of this mattress. And again, I mentioned it comes in an all phone version and a hybrid version. And when you're checking out, it'll have medium and medium hybrid as the two firmest options. So there's really only one in our testing. We found the medium model of this mattress to be around a flat medium. So it should work pretty well for all sleeper types back, stomach side and combination. If you want something especially soft or firm from Tempur Pedic, you'll have to look at one of the more advanced models like the pro adapt lux adapt or Lux breeze. Let's cover a few notable factors for couples namely edge support of motion isolation. The edge support on this mattress is gonna be pretty solid. There's nothing in the construction that is gonna really reinforce the edge support. Again, I've been sleeping on the pro breeze mattress, which also doesn't really have anything meant to beef up the edge support and I haven't noticed any issues and our team agrees the motion isolation. On the other hand, is gonna be excellent. One of the best we've ever tested, you might be familiar with those commercials back in the day with the wine glass and when stomping on the bed, it doesn't move and that's pretty much how it goes. My partner can toss and turn all they want and I don't really wake up or get disturbed by it. So excellent motion isolation, which is great news for light sleepers sharing this mattress. And then let's also briefly cover temperature regulation. The cover on the adapt mattress is fairly cool to the touch but not quite as strong as what we see on the pro adapt or especially the Pro Breeze and Lux Breeze. One thing that's worth noting though is that of the mattresses in the temper adapt line. This is the only one where the cover is not able to be zipped off. I found this to be a pretty nice feature on the Pro Breeze because during the winter time, I didn't necessarily want an active cooling bed. And so I was able to zip the cover off and then put it back on when it started to heat up. Again. I don't think this is a super important factor because again, the cover on the base model adapt isn't quite as cool as some of the other beds from Tempur Pedic. But because you can't zip it off, that is a feature worth and then let's move over to talking about price, which is definitely gonna be one of the more compelling factors about the temper adapt mattress. You're looking at about $2200 for a queen size before discounts right now. It's currently discounted to about 2000 for a queen, which makes it one of the most affordable Tempur Pedic mattresses. The only mattress that consistently beats it on price from Tempur Pedic is the Temper Cloud, but the price difference is only $200. And I think the temper adapt is a noticeably nicer mattress. You will be paying up a little bit for the hybrid model if you're interested in that one, but you'll be doing the same on the temperate cloud. So the price gap remains the same. And then if you're looking at the breeze models, those mattresses are over twice the price of the pro adapt. So you can save quite a bit of money going at the pro adapt. And I really don't think you're sacrificing all that much. Make sure you look down below in the description for up to date pricing and potential discounts on the adapt mattress. And that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the adapt mattress for themselves? And I think anyone who's interested in Tempur pedic, this should probably be the first mattress you look at, there are some compelling features about the pro adapt like the zip cover and the specialized firmas options. But if you like the idea of a medium mattress and having a active cooling cover, you can zip on and off isn't really that important to you. I think the adapt mattress is probably the way to go because of that price point. I do think the pro dept mattress is probably the most versatile bed from Tempur Pedic. But if you're willing to make those pretty minor sacrifices, you can save over $1000 and still get that Tempur Pedic brand name and that classic dense memory foam feel you might be looking for. But let us know what you think about the temper adapt matress, write us Downlow in the comment section and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you through online matress search. So be sure to take a look down there if you found this video helpful are interesting. Give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We'd appreciate that a lot, but it's going to do it for me, this is on the slumber yard. I'll see you in the next one.