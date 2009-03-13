Tekzilla Daily: Customize your Taskbar in Windows

Tekzilla Daily
Tekzilla Daily: Customize your Taskbar in WindowsIs your Taskbar not set up how you'd like it? Veronica shows you how to tweak your Taskbar to your liking on today's Tekzilla Daily.
Transcript
Welcome to Tekzilla Daily, I'm Veronica Belmont. You would think that with all the customization Windows XP and Vista have available, you should be able to tweak the layout of your programs in the taskbar and system tray, but you can't. Well, couldn't until Roger Amontroypi [assumed spelling] wrote in with a recommendation for a neat little application called Taskbar Shuffle. Once installed, just drag and drop your programs around until they are to your liking. You can choose whether or not to group like programs together and it even allows you to middle click a program to close it like you would in Firefox. So, the next time you feel the need to reorganize your programs, just give Taskbar Shuffle a try. Now if you have a tip or trick that you want to share, then e-mail us at tekzilla@revision3.com. And don't forget tekzilla.com, it's "the place" to find more tips, tricks, product reviews and how-tos.