Your video, "Tekzilla Daily: Customize your Taskbar in Windows "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tekzilla Daily

Tekzilla Daily: Customize your Taskbar in Windows

Is your Taskbar not set up how you'd like it? Veronica shows you how to tweak your Taskbar to your liking on today's Tekzilla Daily.
1:22 /
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Today's Tekzilla Daily is brought to you by GoDaddy.com. ^M00:00:07 [ Music ] ^M00:00:09 >> Welcome to Tekzilla Daily, I'm Veronica Belmont. You would think that with all the customization Windows XP and Vista have available, you should be able to tweak the layout of your programs in the taskbar and system tray, but you can't. Well, couldn't until Roger Amontroypi [assumed spelling] wrote in with a recommendation for a neat little application called Taskbar Shuffle. Once installed, just drag and drop your programs around until they are to your liking. You can choose whether or not to group like programs together and it even allows you to middle click a program to close it like you would in Firefox. So, the next time you feel the need to reorganize your programs, just give Taskbar Shuffle a try. Now if you have a tip or trick that you want to share, then e-mail us at tekzilla@revision3.com. And don't forget tekzilla.com, it's "the place" to find more tips, tricks, product reviews and how-tos. If you want to make an impact online, GoDaddy.com has what you need. Dot com name as low as $1.99 plus world-class hosting, fast and easy website builders and much more. Plus enter code tzd1 when you check out and save an additional 10% off your entire order. Some restrictions apply. See site for details. Get your piece of the Internet at GoDaddy.com. ^M00:01:14

Latest Operating Systems videos

Video: Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bug
Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bug
1:21
New updates to Apple's operating systems take care of a flaw that would crash all kinds of apps.
Play video
Video: Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible
Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible
1:59
This interstitial update to the Mac desktop operating system has a few compelling changes, but they're not features.
Play video
Video: Change these 5 privacy settings in Windows 10
Change these 5 privacy settings in Windows 10
3:01
You can decide just how much of your information Windows 10 tracks and shares.
Play video
Video: My favorite things in the iOS 11 beta for iPad Pro
My favorite things in the iOS 11 beta for iPad Pro
5:19
Brian Tong breaks down some of the key features in the beta of iOS 11 that make the iPad Pro feel like a whole new device.
Play video
Video: 7 important hidden features in iOS 11
7 important hidden features in iOS 11
2:21
There's a lot more to iOS 11 than Apple originally let on. Here are seven new features we found while testing the early preview.
Play video
Video: MacOS High Sierra public beta is out and here are the highlights
MacOS High Sierra public beta is out and here are the highlights
1:18
For most of us, Photos and Safari are the best things in the beta.
Play video
Video: The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone
The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone
2:33
A look at iOS public beta on the iPhone, which is full of little surprises.
Play video
Video: Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
2:30
Can't wait until this fall to update your iPhone or iPad? Here's how you can get iOS 11 today.
Play video