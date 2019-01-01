Tech trends we want to see in 2019

This is CNET, wishing you a happy new year.
As 2019 begins, here's the technology we hope will make waves in the next 12 months.
Flexible and foldable displays, it's your time to shine.
We've already seen prototype phones from Samsung and Royal in 2018.
But if you're an early adopter, get your wallet ready.
This tech is not gonna be cheap, and only time will tell if these displays can withstand the every day wear and tear of being opened and closed multiple times a day.
It's also time for augmented and virtual reality to show us where it's headed next.
Reports say Apple and Snapchat are both working on their own AI headsets, they could be the boost the platform needs to bring it more to the mainstream.
Siri, Alexa and the Google assistant are sort of smart, but this year we want them to do so much more, we'd like to have more natural conversations and AI improvements that predict what we want based on our context Google's already got technology called Duplex that can make calls on your behalf, so it's time for the other assistants to show us what they've got.
Stay up to date with all of the latest tech news by visiting CNet.com.
[MUSIC]