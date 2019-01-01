Tech Today

Tech trends we want to see in 2019

Transcript
This is CNET, wishing you a happy new year. As 2019 begins, here's the technology we hope will make waves in the next 12 months. Flexible and foldable displays, it's your time to shine. We've already seen prototype phones from Samsung and Royal in 2018. But if you're an early adopter, get your wallet ready. This tech is not gonna be cheap, and only time will tell if these displays can withstand the every day wear and tear of being opened and closed multiple times a day. It's also time for augmented and virtual reality to show us where it's headed next. Reports say Apple and Snapchat are both working on their own AI headsets, they could be the boost the platform needs to bring it more to the mainstream. Siri, Alexa and the Google assistant are sort of smart, but this year we want them to do so much more, we'd like to have more natural conversations and AI improvements that predict what we want based on our context Google's already got technology called Duplex that can make calls on your behalf, so it's time for the other assistants to show us what they've got. Stay up to date with all of the latest tech news by visiting CNet.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryMagic LeapGoogle AssistantAlexaAmazon

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Self-driving hotel room comes to you like an Uber

3:02

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

The clock that will tick for 10 millennia

3:14

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

2019 sci-fi and geeky movies to freak out about

2:15

RIP: Farewell to tech that died in 2018

1:48

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23