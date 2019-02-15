Tech Minute

Tech to keep you warm this winter

Transcript
[MUSIC] When your hands are freezing, it's impossible to focus on anything else. If you live in a cold climate, consider investing in heated gloves. They come in a range of price points starting around 10 bucks and on up to over $400. Lower price models rely on triple A batteries while more expensive brands like [UNKNOWN] and [UNKNOWN] come with rechargeable batteries and longer heat times of up to 12 hours. Well, perhaps the seller strand elements two in one hand warmer and charger will give off enough heat. Like it seem says, it serves as an external battery while keeping your pockets warm. They sell for around $40 on the Amazon. Of course you can't forget your feet, heated sox like the rechargeable pair from Autocastle where only 40 bucks. We're try pair of heated insoles like this $60 pair from venture heated clothing. It's just important to keep your cellphone warm too since extreme cold can diminished the battery life. Phoozy offers a phone pouch, they described as a thermos capsule. it's material is adapt from space suits and it comes with a variety of sizes for all phone mix and models and start at $30. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
