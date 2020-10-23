Tech to help navigate Halloween 2020

Transcript
Halloween has always been one of my family's favorite holidays, the decorations the costumes that tricking treating. But in these confusing times, it's hard to know what's safe and appropriate. Here are some tools that can help. The neighborly social network next door always releases its treat map before Halloween. But this year instead of showing houses giving out candy, it's listing more pandemic friendly ways to celebrate the holiday, launch the app. Then tap on the candy corn icon and treat map to see what's happening in your town or neighborhood. Different icons show you where to find haunted decor, pumpkin projects and even costume wave parades. Costume selection can be complex, you want something appropriate but still creative. Many of us turned to Pinterest for ideas and this year when you search the social network for certain costume ideas, so You'll see a pin to give information on cultural appropriation. When you click that pin, you get to see a page full of Halloween tips, including articles on celebrating in a culturally sensitive way. And while you browse Pinterest, you can also report offensive pins. Click on the three dots in the bottom right corner and then choose report pin. Check the box for offensive to report insensitive content or inappropriate imagery. For more holiday tips and tricks, visit cnet.com. Happy Halloween. I'm Carl Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

