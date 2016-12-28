RIP: Tech that died in 2016: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: RIP: Tech that died in 20161:58 /
Bridget Carey looks back at the tech that met its end this year, including a teenage chatbot, a 10-year-old game console and some loopy social-media sweethearts.
Share (0)
Transcript
[MUSIC] Friends, followers, Snapchatters. We're gathered here today to pay our respects and last tributes to all the technology that died in 2016. We start with the tragically short, one day life of Microsoft's AI chatbot teenager Tay To teach her how to speak like a millennial. Microsoft set K Free on Twitter on March 23. But the Internet is a horrible place. And it was only a matter of hours before people corrupted her and taught her to say racist things. Microsoft took Tay offline later that same day. Another piece of Microsoft's tech went up in smoke on 4 20, the company announced it would stop making the XBox 360 game system. It had a good 10 year run, before facing it's final boss And succumbing to the ultimate red ring of death. On May tenth, gamers faced another tragic loss. Disney announced they would discontinue the Disney Infinity game. No amount of pixie dust and clapping could bring back this Skylander Cell game and more than 100 figurines. Which toy store will still grab a selfie, for a 15.99 a pop. Social media, last to hear started a lie, broadcast a video on phone screen. Meerkat, paved the way for Paris scope and Facebook live in 2015, but, it was crashed by the competitions and removed from App store in September. Before Meerkat had its 15 minutes of fame, Vine was giving everyone their 6 seconds of fame. In October, Twitter announced that it would kill off the mobile app for the short looping video clips. The news hit us like a [INAUDIBLE] Hell of a duck army. But, if it's wasn't for buying, we wouldn't know about eyebrows on flick. Of course, the most gruesome of all gadget this year was the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which was recalled to replace and recalled again after the company realized they could not save phone that was prone to spontaneously catching Fire. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. We've seen that, I'm Bridget Curry.