Tech resolutions you only have to do once this year: Tech Today
New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep, but here are some that you only have to do once to cover you for the rest of the year.
[MUSIC] New Years resolutions can be hard to keep. Here are some tech resolutions you could do once that will keep you covered for the rest of the year. For starters, set up a service to automatically backup your files. You can backup in two ways. Buy an external hard drive and use software to schedule regular backups You can also backup to the cloud with online services like Dropbox, Microsoft One Drive, Google Drive or if your a Mac user there's iCloud drive. Each offers some free storage but you'll need to pay a monthly fee for more storage. At the very least, you can backup your photos on your phone for free. Google Photos app can automatically save a backup of your pictures and video as you take them. It's unlimited but it may not save the file with the highest resolution. Also Amazon Prime subscribers have an unlimited backup of photos and videos with the Prime Photos app. And five other people could also share that unlimited backup. You should also guard you accounts from hackers by enabling two step verification on all your personal accounts for social media and email. And if one of your resolution's is to connect more with family, take some time to help your relative set up Skype or another video chat service on their phones and tablet That way, even if you can't see each other in person, you all can hop on video calls any time throughout the year. For CNET, I'm Bridget Carey, happy new year. [MUSIC]