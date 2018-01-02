Tech predictions for 2018

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This is CNET, and today we're making tech predictions for the new year. Prediction number one, expect even more gadgets to get smart. Amazon has made it simple for third parties to build in and connect to it's voice assistant. Google and Apple have some catching up to do, but they will both make strides. All in all, your house will be full of gadgets that talk to each other. Next up even more streaming services are coming. Disney already announced it will launch an ESPN streaming service in 2018. Years ago that was unthinkable Except more network to offer their programming directly to consumers. Also, Services like Netflix and Amazon would continue to pour money into their originals. Telas and Reliance are other big media companies. Those who have presafe protections, let's added some bold ones. Expect Amazon to push into Augmented Reality How. It could something as simple as an app where you can arrange virtual items in your home like the Ikea app. Perhaps one or more of the Fire tablets will gain a better camera array so they can work better in the AR space. One more out-there predication, an alphabet company will get into wireless broadband Alphabet's access subsidiary houses Google Fiber which provides high speed internet access to a few markets. However plans for Google Fiber expansion were shelved. Reports say access has looked into wireless technologies in the past. So maybe 2018 is the year the company goes big.