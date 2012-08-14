Your video, "Tech minute: Must-have gadgets for back to school "
Tech minute: Must-have gadgets for back to school

It's that time again. Grab your book bags, pens, and... gadgets! CNET's Kara Tsuboi takes a look at some essential gizmos for the college-bound student.
And -- the freshman fifteen with switched to health at 25 dollar device that helps you lose weight. This futuristic looking wrist strap has a motion sensor inside administers and logs physical activity. After our movement estimates displays a war of words code that you can redeem for prizes like dvds music downloads and even an iPod nano. Loose -- -- is so 2011. -- of the note taking app penalty meant for 99 cents you can doodle and take notes on your iPad. Note taker HD lets you type notes and -- type cases in point sizes or dropping with your finger as well as import PDF in crop photos all for about five bucks. There's one major Walt -- out there it's buying textbooks so why not just download them instead. And digital textbook company know has a free iPad app we can choose from more than 100000 titles they can read on the web or through FaceBook. Hopefully going back to school will be a little more fun with these gadgets in your backpack and -- is -- cars -- voice cnet.com for CBS news.

