Tech CEOs speak to congress, more details on Nintendo's next Switch

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that mattered this week. The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter took part in a hearing titled, disinformation nation, social media's role in promoting extremism and misinformation. Each CEO explained that their platforms have their own policies. [BLANK_AUDIO] Methods of taking on the spread of information that could be harmful. Some members of Congress asked heated questions or use their time to posture with Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and jack Dorsey provided calm measured responses. Other topics that were brought up for products targeting children and diversity in the workforce. The next Nintendo Switch could get a serious graphics update thanks to a new Nvidia Chip. According to reports in Bloomberg. Nintendo was working with chip maker to incorporate a more powerful processor for higher resolution gameplay, including up to 4k output. The new updated switch is also expected to feature seven inch OLED display and go on sale by the end of the year. Finally Microsoft is in talks to buy chat at ,discord $10 billion. According to Bloomberg, launched in 2015. Discord lets users chat via voice, video and text, and has become a hub for gamers, YouTubers and podcasters. With more than 250 million ,registered users. The news follows earlier reports in Venture Beat that discord had received interest through several buyers. You can stay up to date with the latest AI visiting CNET

