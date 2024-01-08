TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
1:37
Watch Now

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

Phones
Speaker 1: This is the TCL 50 XL Next paper. And the biggest thing that's different about this phone compared to most smartphones is that it has a next paper screen. And what that means is that it has a screen that's more similar to the experience of reading on a paper rather than looking at a traditional display. Now, this isn't the first time that TCL has put this type of screen on a phone, but it is the first time we're seeing it in the us and also this is the latest version [00:00:30] of TCLs Next Paper screen. So the big difference here is that it's a lot brighter than the previous version, and I had the chance to check out the two side by side next Paper 3.0, which is on this phone and 2.0, which is on a different phone. And I can say that the differences are pretty noticeable. Speaker 1: So the biggest benefit to having a screen like this according to TCL, is that it's much easier on the eyes when you're reading for long periods of time. And it's also easier to see in bright sunlight. Now, of course, I've only had [00:01:00] a few minutes to check this phone out, so it's hard for me to validate either of those claims on my own. But just in the short amount of time I've spent with it, I could definitely say that the glare is much less noticeable. In fact, there's virtually no glare on the screen, and one of the biggest ways you can see that is when you turn the screen off, there's no reflection. So that's an easy way to see that this matte screen really doesn't have much of a glare. So these phones are not launching quite yet. We don't know when they're launching yet, and we don't know all of the details yet. Those will come later, [00:01:30] but for now, it's been interesting to get a first look at TCLs first next paper phone that will be coming to the us.

Up Next

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

Up Next

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
240107-site-tcl-mobile-phone-first-look-v2

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
240107-site-tcl-mobile-phone-first-look-v2

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

Everything Nvidia Just Revealed at Its Special CES Event
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-18-19-17.png

Everything Nvidia Just Revealed at Its Special CES Event

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

This App Turns Your Smartwatch Into a Wearable Mouse
p1002236-mov-18-45-17-13-still001.png

This App Turns Your Smartwatch Into a Wearable Mouse

Most Popular All most popular

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024
231215-yt-omt-wishlist-v06

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
cnet-thumbnail-bestlist-site

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

Latest Products All latest products

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone