TCL's Making VR and AR Headsets Now
Speaker 1: You probably know TCL for making televisions. They make fantastic ones. TCL also makes phones and TCL is getting into the AR and VR game in a big way here in Las Vegas. We got to see some of the prototypes for what they're working on. Speaker 1: TCL already has these display glasses called Next Wear that I got to try out a couple of years ago. They're basically just a floating display that connects with your computer or [00:00:30] your phone and it was kind of cool to have a hovering way to work on my laptop and see another screen. But the company is also getting into VR and AR devices now vr, we'd have a lot of things like the MedQuest Pro. Their next Wear VR headset is basically demonstrating that they can make one as well. I tried it out and their display boasts being super crisp and a very nice pixel resolution, which I could not appreciate because I have prescription glasses. One thing that their headset [00:01:00] does is it doesn't use UH glasses, doesn't work with glasses. It has its own prescription dial, which is a trend that we're starting to see in VR and in ar. Speaker 1: This prescription dial maxes out at minus seven. I'm over minus eight with myopia, so I saw everything was blurry. Unfortunately. Other than that, the headset looked nice and looked competitive to what's also out there with products like the PICO four and what is going to be a growing range of standalone VR headsets. [00:01:30] TCL also still makes glasses that just show floating displays their newest next wear S uses a micro amli display that is brilliantly crisp. I took a look at it playing some videos and it was very, very nice to look at. Although it's a fixed display and again you have to put on these glasses or perch them over your glasses to be able to look at that display. But the most interesting thing that TCL has is a pair of AR glasses. The Ray Neo X two, [00:02:00] that's a hand, that's a mouthful, but it's a prototype. Speaker 1: What they are is a almost normal looking pair of glasses that have built in wave guides and micro L E D projectors that will show you hovering displays in the real world. We've seen stuff like this before. They're trying to make something for a growing wave of air glasses that could be arriving from 2023 to 2025 according to Qualcomm, who's working on a next generation AR chip. We're gonna see a lot of companies doing this and TCL is one [00:02:30] of Qualcomm's partners. These glasses used a XR two chip that Qualcomm has had in VR headsets for years. There was a little touchpad on the side for navigation and I tried two demos. One was a real-time translation, which was cool. I got to listen to someone talk to me in Chinese and I could read what they said in a caption bar and you know, kind of be able to converse, although I didn't know the language. Speaker 1: Okay. Hello, my name is Speaker 2: Dona from China. [00:03:00] Hello. Speaker 1: Yes. The other demo was to show heads up navigation, which is a trick that we've seen for years. Going back to Google Glass. Now these glasses were a little clunky, but again, they're using older chips. I think what these all demonstrate is that TCL is here in the ar vr game and is planning to stay. TCL makes great displays and they're clearly trying to make those displays for smaller devices. Tcl, when it throws its weight around and its expertise has shown that it can make fantastic products. [00:03:30] Look at TVs. I think they're a very interesting player to watch as we might see a growth in VR and AR devices over the next five years. Anyway, that's what I've seen at CS so far. Watch for more.

