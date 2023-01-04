TCL Reveals VR Headset Concept 1:01 Watch Now

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: So TCL Next, where we is developed by T C C S O T, it's our first virtual reality concept device providing an incredible, uh, sharp and immersive experience. We have built in super high resolution display here. So this one is featuring 1,512 PPI identity screen quality. This gives you completely new experience in the virtual, uh, virtual reality world. It's super sharp. And on top of that, you have two cameras in the [00:00:30] front so you can turn on transparent mode. These two cameras become your eyes, and actually you can have a mixed reality situation where you see the virtual reality, but also the real world around you. No matter where the market is moving or the world is moving at tcl, we will have the right hardware for the future. No matter if users dive into the virtual world. Enjoy the metaverse, enhance the real world with the best visual experience when it comes to ar or simply just want to bring your giant screen [00:01:00] with you wherever you go.